Swiss Open 2022: Sindhu beats Ongramrungphan to clinch title, Prannoy goes down to Christie

Two Indians were in action in the Swiss Open 2022 final. PV Sindhu has beaten Busanan Ongramrungphan to clinch the title, while HS Prannoy lost to Jonatan Christie.

On Sunday, the 2022 Swiss Open final was held at the St Jakobshalle Arena in Basel. A couple of top Indian shuttlers were in action. While PV Sindhu beat Busanan Ongramrungphan of Thailand for the women's singles title, HS Prannoy missed out on the men's singles title, losing to Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

Sindhu clinched the match in straight sets, winning 21-16 and 21-8 within 49 minutes. Although Ongramrungphan came up with some competition in the first set, she was overpowered by the seventh-ranked Indian in the second. It happens to be Sindhu's second title of the year, having won the Syed Modi International in January.

As for the match, Sindhu relied on her big smashes, confusing Ongramrungphan with her cross-court strokes and playing her by the net. Meanwhile, the Thai also made a series of unforced errors, giving a heavy advantage to the Indian. Sindhu raced to an 11-2 lead in the second set, and the under-pressure Ongramrungphan could provide a little resistance.

On the other hand, Prannoy too lost to Christie in straight sets 12-21 and 18-21. As for the first set, both were contesting it closely before the Indonesian 11-8 and raced it thereon to win it comfortably. It was a similar story in the second, with Christie leading 11-8 before the Indian put on some fight, only to go down to his strong opponent 18-21.