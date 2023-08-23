Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza and Virender Sehwag shower praises on Chandrayaan-3's success

    Renowned sports figures Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Sania Mirza joined in celebrating the triumphant achievement of Chandrayaan-3's successful lunar landing.

    Sports Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza and Virender Sehwag shower praises on Chandrayaan-3's success
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 8:11 PM IST

    Renowned figures such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Sania Mirza conveyed their well-wishes for this significant accomplishment. Sania Mirza's jubilant message on X read, "India is over the moon because Chandrayaan is on the moon. Such a proud moment for 1 billion of us. #Chandrayaan3." Virender Sehwag expressed his excitement with, "Yaaaaayyy, We have done it. Soft landing on the Moon. #Chandrayaan3. Congratulations @isro and all those who dedicated themselves to this historic mission. We are on the Moon."

    Chandrayaan-3, India's lunar expedition, achieved a triumphant landing on Wednesday, propelling the nation into an exclusive league of space explorers. This successful touchdown, led by the Vikram lander, took place at 6.04 pm and was met with jubilation across the globe. India, which has become a member of an esteemed space consortium, is also notably the first nation to reach the South Pole region of the moon, a sought-after destination due to the discovery of water traces. Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations from the BRICS Summit in South Africa, Indian icons from various spheres joined in celebrating this remarkable feat.

    Sachin Tendulkar, the cricket legend, lauded the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the teams behind Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3, emphasising the lessons learned from challenges. His message resonated with the sentiment that each attempt, be it on the lunar surface or in life, brings us closer to success. "Every hard landing has lessons which take us closer to a soft landing - on the moon, and in life. Jai Hind!" he wrote.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who participated in the event virtually from the BRICS Summit, underlined the monumental nature of the achievement, describing it as a declaration of "the victory of new India" and "the strength of 1.4 billion heartbeats." He praised the dedication and ingenuity of Indian scientists and highlighted that the mission's success is a global achievement that will guide future lunar missions by other nations.

    In the days to come, spanning the duration of one lunar day equivalent to 14 Earth days, the Pragyan Rover is set to transmit images and data from the moon's surface. It is important to note that its activities might decelerate after this period, given its reliance on solar cells for power.

