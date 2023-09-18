Formula 1: Carlos Sainz ends Verstappen's streak with Singapore Grand Prix victory

Carlos Sainz emerged victorious at the Singapore Grand Prix, bringing an end to Max Verstappen's incredible 10-race winning streak. In a thrilling race, Sainz managed to hold off charging competitors, including George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, as they battled on the Marina Bay street circuit.

Here are 10 key points from the Singapore Grand Prix:

- Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix, ending Max Verstappen's 10-race win streak.

- George Russell crashed his Mercedes from third place on the final lap.

- Lando Norris finished second in a McLaren, and Lewis Hamilton came in third.

- Max Verstappen, the championship leader, finished fifth, marking the first time Red Bull failed to win a race in the 2023 season.

- This victory was Sainz's second career win, with his first win at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone the previous year.

- A virtual safety car 20 laps from the end allowed the two Mercedes drivers to change to fresh medium-compound tires.

- Russell and Hamilton closed in on the top two but couldn't pass Sainz, who strategically kept Norris within DRS range.

- Logan Sargeant's incident led to a safety car, causing leaders to pit for fresh tires.

- Verstappen dropped to 15th place after his pit stop, while Russell, Norris, Hamilton, and Leclerc passed him on fresher tires.

- Red Bull's hopes of winning every race in 2023 were dashed in Singapore, ending their streak of 14 consecutive wins that season.

