Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Formula 1: Carlos Sainz ends Verstappen's streak with Singapore Grand Prix victory

    Carlos Sainz emerged victorious at the Singapore Grand Prix, bringing an end to Max Verstappen's incredible 10-race winning streak. In a thrilling race, Sainz managed to hold off charging competitors, including George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, as they battled on the Marina Bay street circuit. 

    Sports Formula 1: Carlos Sainz ends Verstappen's streak with Singapore Grand Prix victory osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 4:09 PM IST

    The Singapore Grand Prix delivered an unexpected twist as Carlos Sainz clinched victory, putting an end to Max Verstappen's 10-race winning spree. In a dramatic race that saw George Russell's late crash and a virtual safety car period, Sainz held his ground, securing his second career win. Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton completed the podium, while Red Bull's dominance in the 2023 season was finally challenged, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the remainder of the Formula One season.

    Here are 10 key points from the Singapore Grand Prix:

    - Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix, ending Max Verstappen's 10-race win streak.
    - George Russell crashed his Mercedes from third place on the final lap.
    - Lando Norris finished second in a McLaren, and Lewis Hamilton came in third.
    - Max Verstappen, the championship leader, finished fifth, marking the first time Red Bull failed to win a race in the 2023 season.
    - This victory was Sainz's second career win, with his first win at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone the previous year.
    - A virtual safety car 20 laps from the end allowed the two Mercedes drivers to change to fresh medium-compound tires.
    - Russell and Hamilton closed in on the top two but couldn't pass Sainz, who strategically kept Norris within DRS range.
    - Logan Sargeant's incident led to a safety car, causing leaders to pit for fresh tires.
    - Verstappen dropped to 15th place after his pit stop, while Russell, Norris, Hamilton, and Leclerc passed him on fresher tires.
    - Red Bull's hopes of winning every race in 2023 were dashed in Singapore, ending their streak of 14 consecutive wins that season.

    Also Read: Formula One driver Carlos Sainz's bold pursuit; chases down robbers who stole $600k watch

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket India's Asia Cup 2023 winning moment: The man who lifted the trophy on podium revealed osf

    India's Asia Cup 2023 winning moment: The man who lifted the trophy on podium revealed

    Cricket Shreyas Iyer set to return as India gears up for three-match ODI series against Australia osf

    Shreyas Iyer set to return as India gears up for three-match ODI series against Australia

    Football EPL 2023/24: Trossard, Arteta delighted after Arsenal beat Everton to break Goodison Park curse - WATCH osf

    EPL 2023/24: Trossard, Arteta delighted after Arsenal beat Everton to break Goodison Park curse - WATCH

    Football LaLiga 2023/24: Carlo Ancelotti frustrated by Real Madrid's defensive woes osf

    LaLiga 2023/24: Carlo Ancelotti frustrated by Real Madrid's defensive woes

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Why did Mohammed Siraj bowl only 7 overs in the Final? Rohit Sharma reveals trainer's message osf

    Asia Cup 2023 final: Rohit Sharma reveals why Mohammed Siraj bowled only 7 overs against Sri Lanka

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru residents cannot receive water from Cauvery due to water shortage: Minister G Parameshwar vkp

    Bengaluru residents cannot receive water from Cauvery due to water shortage: Minister G Parameshwar

    Madikeri: Police apprehend gang of 14 involved in kidnapping and demanding ransom 5 lakh vkp

    Madikeri: Police apprehend gang of 14 involved in kidnapping and demanding ransom 5 lakh

    Karnataka: Belgian dog breed from Chikkamagaluru to serve as spy in Indian Army check details vkp

    Karnataka: Belgian dog breed from Chikkamagaluru to serve as spy in Indian Army; check details

    Water release to Tamil Nadu is against the welfare of Karnataka farmers: MLC Ravikumar vkp

    Water release to Tamil Nadu is against the welfare of Karnataka farmers: MLC Ravikumar

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pushpa star Allu Arjun and family welcome Lord Ganesh home RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pushpa star Allu Arjun and family welcome Lord Ganesh home

    Recent Videos

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    'India's growth potential mirrors China's rise,' says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon