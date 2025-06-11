The WTC Final between South Africa and Australia could end in a shared title if the match is drawn. There's no tiebreaker or super over, and a reserve day is allocated only if lost playing time can't be recovered during the regular five days.

South Africa and Australia are all set to square off in the much-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 at Home of Cricket, Lord’s, on Wednesday, June 11. South Africa are the first-time finalist, while Australia are the defending champions of the tournament.

South Africa qualified for the final after finishing the ongoing WTC cycle as table toppers with 8 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw, achieving a win percentage of 69.44 in 12 matches. Australia, on the other hand, entered its second successive final after securing the second spot on the points table with 13 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws, while having a win percentage of 67.54 in 19 matches.

South Africa and Australia have met three times in the ICC knockouts, in the 1999, 2007, and 2023 ODI World Cup semifinals, and Australia have won all three encounters, continuing their dominance over the Proteas in ICC knockout fixtures. The two sides are facing off for the fourth time in the ICC knockout stage, marking the first-ever clash in a Test final, adding another chapter to their storied rivalry.

What if the SA vs AUS WTC Final 2025 ends in a draw?

As the WTC final between South Africa and Australia is expected to grab the attention of the cricketing world, one of the questions that pops into the minds of the fans is what happens if the match ends in a draw.

In case the battle for Test supremacy at Lord’s between South Africa and Australia ends in a draw, the two will be declared the joint winners, and the Test mace will be shared between the two finalists of the tournament. The has been a standard regulation laid out by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a one-off WTC Final since its inception in 2021.

Despite being the final of the World Test Championship, there is no tiebreaker or super over to determine the winner of the title clash. This rule ensures that no single team takes the title in an undecided contest.

Is there a reserve day for the WTC Final 2025?

The weather in London is quite unpredictable, as the weather forecast suggested that there is a chance of rain on the morning of Day 2 and Day 4, with 42% and 58% probability of precipitation on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The interruption of the match is likely to happen due to rain.

In case the World Test Championship Final gets interrupted by rain or bad weather, the International Cricket Council has allocated June 16, Monday. As per ICC's playing conditions, the reserve day will only be used if the lost playing time cannot be made up during the normal course of the five days through extra time or extended sessions.

If the five scheduled days of the WTC Final allow full innings and time for results, even with interruptions of bad weather or rain, and still in a draw or a tie, the reserve day won’t be enabled. The reserve day will only come into play if the match loses significant time that directly impacts the chances of a conclusive outcome of the final.

Legacy at stake

The battle for Test supremacy between South Africa and Australia is expected to be thrilling as both teams have their eyes on their respective legacies, with an aim to script history. Australia are the defending champions of the tournament and will look to retain the crown. If Australia defend their Test mace, they will become the first team in the history of the World Test Championship to clinch two back-to-back titles.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be desperate to end their long-standing drought in the upcoming World Test Championship Final. The last time Proteas clinched an ICC title was at the 1998 Champions Trophy, defeating West Indies in the final. Since then, they have not won an ICC title. South Africa had a chance of winning their second ICC title at the T20 World Cup last year, but lost to India in the final.

A win in the WTC final would only mark their maiden triumph in the tournament, but also bring much-needed redemption for the team, who have often been labelled as ‘chokers’ in the global tournaments.