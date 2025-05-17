Rohit Sharma's stand naming ceremony at Wankhede Stadium was briefly overshadowed by a lighthearted moment where he questioned his brother about a car scratch. The incident, captured on video, showed Rohit's playful interaction with his brother.

Team India star batter Rohit Sharma was spotted scolding his younger brother Vishal Sharma for a scratch on his car after an event, where his stand named after him was unveiled at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 16.

Rohit Sharma, a stalwart of Mumbai and Indian cricket, was honoured with a stand name at the iconic stadium in the presence of his family, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and MCA officials, including president Ajinkya Naik and secretary Abhay Hadap. In April, Mumbai Cricket Association decided to honour veteran Indian batter, former BCCI chief Sharad Pawar, and former India captain late. Ajit Wadekar with stands named after them at Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede’s Divecha Pavilion was named after Rohit Sharma to honour his illustrious cricketing career and immense contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket. Former T20I and Test skipper became the sixth Indian cricketer after Vijay Merchant, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsakarand, and Ajit Wadekar to have the stand name in their honour at Wankhede.

Rohit Sharma grills his younger brother for car scratch

Amid the stand naming ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, what caught the attention of the netizens was Rohit Sharma questioning his brother, Vishal for a scratch along the car. In a video that went viral on social media, Rohit Sharma’s family can be seen departing from Wankhede after the event and the veteran Indian batter noticed a scratch on the car.

Rohit inquired his brother by asking, ‘What is this?’ and to which Vishal said it happened while reversing. He asked his brother again who had done it to which Vishal Sharma owned it up, earning himself a death stare from Rohit. Thereafter, both brothers laughed it off and Rohit helped his parents get into the car.

Rohit Sharma has been a stalwart of Mumbai Cricket ever since he broke into the domestic circuit with his performance at age group levels and went on to become one of India’s most successful captains and batters across all formats of the game.

In first-class career for Mumbai, Rohit Sharma has amassed 3972 runs, including 14 centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 65.11 in 46 matches. His best performance came against Gujarat in a Ranji Trophy, where he registered his highest individual first-class score of 309 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

‘I had never dreamt of this’: Rohit on getting Wankhede stand honour

Speaking at the Wankhede stand naming ceremony, Rohit Sharma reflected on his journey while adding he had never dreamt of having his name on one of the stands at the iconic venue in Mumbai.

"What is happening today, I had never dreamt of. As a kid growing up, I wanted to play for Mumbai, for India. No one thinks of this.” the 36-year-old

“For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game, I cannot express it in words. This is also special as I am still playing. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format." he added.

Rohit Sharma recently retired from Test cricket ahead of the five-match series against England. He is the fourth leading run-getter for India across all formats of the game, amassing 19700 runs, including 49 centuries and 108 fifties, at an average of 42.18 in 499 matches.

Rohit Sharma has also led Team India to two ICC titles - T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025, making the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC titles.