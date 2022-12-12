Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Is The Bloodline's demise beginning next Friday on SmackDown? Here's what fans feel

    WWE: The Bloodline has become a dominant stable, besides being entertaining, thanks to Sami Zayn being a member. Meanwhile, fans feel that its demise could start next week on SmackDown.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has given its fans a new stable in The Bloodline, comprising reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, reigning Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champion The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn. While all of them happen to be related to the Anoa'i family by blood, the latter is not so and is simply a so-called 'Honorary Uce' of the stable due to his loyal alliance. Although one of The Usos, Jey, does not like Zayn being a member of the crew, the latter has proved his worth, and the two finally seem to be on the same page.

    However, despite things looking suitable for The Bloodline, fans feel that it won't be long before the stable breaks up and eventually succumbs to a demise, all thanks to Zayn. Meanwhile, the highly-awaited end of the group could begin as early as next Friday on SmackDown, when Zayn could be kicked out of the unit.

    Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote, "I think it's all coming to a close anyway… Usos losing the belt's eventually, and so is Roman… So, things not looking good for Sami might just be the beginning…☕️". Meanwhile, another fan noted, "Something tells me something bad is gonna happen next week. I'm digging the storyline the writing has been good, but Roman will be there. Jey told Sami to get a haircut, and it's a big night for him too? Something is indeed up in the windy city."

    While another user commented, "SoloSikoa Sami Zayn getting ousted next week in Chicago? That would be a truly GLORIOUS place for it..." another authored, "Uhmm, I hope it's not what I'm thinking it's gonna be. If so. this is NOT Good for Sami!!", while another user penned, "I feel like the bloodline will turn on Sami next week".

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
