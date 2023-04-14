Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Are Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn losing Undisputed Tag-Team Championships with change in Saudi Arabia event?

    WWE has reportedly changed its Saudi Arabia event for next month from King and Queen of the Ring to Night of Champions. With every title being defended, are Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn set to lose their Undisputed Tag-Team Championships?

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 4:47 PM IST

    The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will host its next major pay-per-view (PPV) and premium live event in Saudi Arabia next month. While the event was initially named the King and Queen of the Ring, it has reportedly been changed to the Night of Champions. The PPV was last held in 2015, and its theme is that every championship in the company is defended at the event.

    However, the event change has apparently cast doubts over Kevin Owens's and Sami Zayn's future as the WWE Undisputed Tag-Team Champions. If one can remember, both Owens nor Zayn compete in the Gulf country, especially the latter, because of his Syrian heritage. At the same time, Saudi and Syria do not share healthy diplomatic relations.

    ALSO READ: More trouble for Vince McMahon? WWE under scrutiny for possible violations in sale to Endeavor

    Consequently, fans have started to believe that the two could lose their Undisputed Tag titles soon if WWE decides to have those defended at the event. While there is another theory that Owens might travel to Saudi and he could defend the titles alongside Riddle, who has been assisting the pair lately, Freddie Prinze Jr. said in his Wrestling with Freddie podcast that the two would eventually turn on each other and lose the championships.

    "Sami and Kevin can tell their story until they eventually break up again. You can't ever keep Sami and Kevin together for that long. It's just that they're both too good not to go at each other. No matter how many times they fight, I'll watch it. So hopefully that's the plan," Freddie highlighted in his podcast, as Owens-Zayn are still engaged in a feud with The Bloodline post-WrestleMania 39 earlier this month and look set to have a go at each other again during the Backlash PPV later this month.

