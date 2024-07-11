Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    President Droupadi Murmu engages in friendly Badminton match with Saina Nehwal at Rashtrapati Bhavan

    President Droupadi Murmu showcased her love for sports by playing badminton with Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event highlighted India's prowess in badminton, especially among female players. Nehwal expressed gratitude for the opportunity, to set the stage for her upcoming lecture series appearance at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    President Droupadi Murmu engages in friendly Badminton match with Saina Nehwal at Rashtrapati Bhavan
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu demonstrated her passion for sports by playing a friendly match with London Olympic Bronze medalist Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The game was intended to showcase India's burgeoning prowess in badminton, particularly with the significant achievements of female players globally.

    The President of India shared a picture on her official social media account showing Droupadi Murmu playing badminton with Saina Nehwal.

    The post also announced that Saina Nehwal would engage with the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on July 11 as part of the 'Her Story My Story' lecture series, highlighting the inspiring journeys of women who have been honoured with the Padma Awards.

    The official social media handle of the President of India captioned the pictures: "President Droupadi Murmu's natural love for sports was evident as she played badminton with the celebrated player Ms. Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President's inspiring gesture reflects India's emergence as a powerhouse in badminton, with women players making significant strides on the world stage. As part of the 'Her Story - My Story' lecture series featuring women Padma Awardees, Ms. Saina Nehwal, an iconic Indian sportsperson honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, will deliver a talk and interact with the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre tomorrow."

    'Historic steps in upcoming Budget': Top quotes from President Murmu's address in Parliament

    Saina Nehwal also expressed her gratitude to the President by posting, "Honoured to play with the President of India... what a memorable day of my life. Thank you so much Madam President for playing badminton with me."

    The 33-year-old champion is one of India's most celebrated sportspersons. Nehwal has achieved significant milestones throughout her career, becoming the first Indian to win a bronze medal at the London Olympics in 2012. She also secured a silver medal at the Indonesia World Championships in 2015 and has won numerous Commonwealth Games medals, including gold in Women's Singles in 2010 and in the Mixed Team event in 2018.

    - by Shreya Aradhya

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 1:23 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Ollie Watkins' journey: From living in Harry Kane's shadow to becoming England's unexpected Euro 2024 hero snt

    Ollie Watkins' journey: From living in Harry Kane's shadow to becoming England's unexpected Euro 2024 hero

    IND vs ZIM: Shubman Gill lauds 'remarkable' team effort as India snatch 2-1 lead in T20I series vs Zimbabwe snt

    IND vs ZIM: Shubman Gill lauds 'remarkable' team effort as India snatch 2-1 lead in T20I series vs Zimbabwe

    football Darwin Nunez caught in violent brawl with Colombian fans after Uruguay's Copa America exit; WATCH viral videos snt

    Darwin Nunez caught in violent brawl with Colombian fans after Uruguay's Copa America exit; WATCH viral videos

    Team India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI seeks matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka snt

    Team India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI seeks matches in UAE or Sri Lanka

    football England storm into Euro 2024 final after Watkins' last-gasp winner sinks Netherlands, gear up to face Spain snt

    England storm into Euro 2024 final after Watkins' last-gasp winner sinks Netherlands, gear up to face Spain

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah confronted with driver; police recreate scene AJR

    Mumbai hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah confronted with driver; police recreate scene

    Kerala: Man fined Rs 2000 for not controlling mosquito breeding amid rise in dengue cases anr

    Kerala: Man fined Rs 2000 for not controlling mosquito breeding amid rise in dengue cases

    Apple issues fresh iPhone mercenary spyware attack alert in 98 countries is india on list check details gcw

    'Mercenary spyware' explained: Apple alerts iPhone users in 98 countries; here's how to avoid attack

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Who is Adnaan Shaikh? The reported wild card entry RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Who is Adnaan Shaikh? The reported wild card entry

    Triptii Dimri's fee for Bad Newz will SHOCK you RBA

    Triptii Dimri's fee for Bad Newz will SHOCK you

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon