President Droupadi Murmu engages in friendly Badminton match with Saina Nehwal at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu showcased her love for sports by playing badminton with Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event highlighted India's prowess in badminton, especially among female players. Nehwal expressed gratitude for the opportunity, to set the stage for her upcoming lecture series appearance at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu demonstrated her passion for sports by playing a friendly match with London Olympic Bronze medalist Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The game was intended to showcase India's burgeoning prowess in badminton, particularly with the significant achievements of female players globally.

The President of India shared a picture on her official social media account showing Droupadi Murmu playing badminton with Saina Nehwal.

The post also announced that Saina Nehwal would engage with the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on July 11 as part of the 'Her Story My Story' lecture series, highlighting the inspiring journeys of women who have been honoured with the Padma Awards.

The official social media handle of the President of India captioned the pictures: "President Droupadi Murmu's natural love for sports was evident as she played badminton with the celebrated player Ms. Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President's inspiring gesture reflects India's emergence as a powerhouse in badminton, with women players making significant strides on the world stage. As part of the 'Her Story - My Story' lecture series featuring women Padma Awardees, Ms. Saina Nehwal, an iconic Indian sportsperson honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, will deliver a talk and interact with the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre tomorrow."



'Historic steps in upcoming Budget': Top quotes from President Murmu's address in Parliament

Saina Nehwal also expressed her gratitude to the President by posting, "Honoured to play with the President of India... what a memorable day of my life. Thank you so much Madam President for playing badminton with me."

The 33-year-old champion is one of India's most celebrated sportspersons. Nehwal has achieved significant milestones throughout her career, becoming the first Indian to win a bronze medal at the London Olympics in 2012. She also secured a silver medal at the Indonesia World Championships in 2015 and has won numerous Commonwealth Games medals, including gold in Women's Singles in 2010 and in the Mixed Team event in 2018.

- by Shreya Aradhya

Latest Videos