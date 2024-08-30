Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Preethi Pal wins bronze in Paris, secures India's first Paralympics 100m medal

    Preethi's stellar performance earned her a place on the podium alongside the dominant Chinese duo of Xia Zhou and Qianqian Gou. Xia Zhou secured the gold medal with a season-best time of 13.58 seconds, while Qianqian Gou claimed the silver with a personal-best time of 13.74 seconds.

    Preethi Pal wins bronze in Paris, secures India's first Paralympics 100m medal AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 5:27 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 5:53 PM IST

    In a historic achievement for Indian athletics, Preethi Pal has won India's first-ever medal in the 100m event at the Paralympics, securing a bronze at the 2024 Paris Games on Friday (August 30). Competing in the women's 100m T35 category, the 24-year-old athlete from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, clocked a personal-best time of 14.21 seconds, marking a significant milestone in her career and in India's Paralympic history.

    Preethi's stellar performance earned her a place on the podium alongside the dominant Chinese duo of Xia Zhou and Qianqian Gou. Xia Zhou secured the gold medal with a season-best time of 13.58 seconds, while Qianqian Gou claimed the silver with a personal-best time of 13.74 seconds.

    Assam Assembly ends British-era Friday break, discontinues namaz pause; all you need to know

    Women's 100m T35 final results:

    Gold: Xia Zhou (China) - 13.58 (SB)
    Silver: Qianqian Gou (China) - 13.74 (PB)
    Bronze: Preethi Pal (India) - 14.21 (PB)

    Preethi's journey to this historic achievement was marked by her bronze medal win at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in Kobe earlier this year, which secured her qualification for the Paris Games.

    Despite narrowly missing out on two medals at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, she emerged as a strong contender in Paris, ultimately delivering a medal-winning performance.

    'I bow my head and apologise': PM Modi on Shivaji statue collapse in Maharashtra (WATCH)

    India's success at the Paris Paralympics has been gaining momentum, with the country opening its medal tally on Day 2 of the games. Mona Agarwal secured a bronze, and star shooter Avani Lekhara made history by winning gold in the women's 10m air rifle event. With Manish Narwal set to compete in the men's 10m air pistol finals later today, India is poised to add more medals to its growing tally.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhar bags GOLD in 10m air rifle standing SH1 final, Mona Agarwal takes BRONZE snt

    Paris Paralympics: Avani Lekhar bags 2nd successive GOLD in 10m air rifle SH1, Mona Agarwal clinches BRONZE

    Bengaluru will get a sports city soon near Yelahanka says G Parameshwar vkp

    ‘Bengaluru soon to get a sports city near Yelahanka’: Karnataka HM G Parameshwar

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar storms into men's singles SL3 semis with win over China's Yang Jianyuan snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar storms into men's singles SL3 semis with win over China's Yang Jianyuan

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Shooters Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal qualify for women's 10m air rifle event final snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Shooters Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal qualify for women's 10m air rifle final

    football La Liga 2024-25: Reigning champions Real Madrid held to a frustrating 1-1 draw away to Las Palmas scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Reigning champions Real Madrid held to a frustrating 1-1 draw away to Las Palmas

    Recent Stories

    Bad Newz OTT release: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri starrer to stream on THIS platform ATG

    Bad Newz OTT release: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri starrer to stream on THIS platform

    Nita Ambani's flawless makeup secret revealed: Know about her makeup artist, fees, clients and more dmn

    Nita Ambani's flawless makeup secret revealed: Know about her makeup artist, fees, clients and more

    Tips to organise your fridge and reduce food waste vkp

    Tips to organise your fridge and reduce food waste

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesh Ji's favorite Modak recipe in easy steps NTI EAI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesh Ji’s favorite Modak recipe in easy steps

    7 everyday habits that are like Slow Poison ATG

    7 everyday habits that are like Slow Poison

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon