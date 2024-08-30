Preethi Pal wins bronze in Paris, secures India's first Paralympics 100m medal

Preethi's stellar performance earned her a place on the podium alongside the dominant Chinese duo of Xia Zhou and Qianqian Gou. Xia Zhou secured the gold medal with a season-best time of 13.58 seconds, while Qianqian Gou claimed the silver with a personal-best time of 13.74 seconds.

In a historic achievement for Indian athletics, Preethi Pal has won India's first-ever medal in the 100m event at the Paralympics, securing a bronze at the 2024 Paris Games on Friday (August 30). Competing in the women's 100m T35 category, the 24-year-old athlete from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, clocked a personal-best time of 14.21 seconds, marking a significant milestone in her career and in India's Paralympic history.

Preethi's stellar performance earned her a place on the podium alongside the dominant Chinese duo of Xia Zhou and Qianqian Gou. Xia Zhou secured the gold medal with a season-best time of 13.58 seconds, while Qianqian Gou claimed the silver with a personal-best time of 13.74 seconds.

Assam Assembly ends British-era Friday break, discontinues namaz pause; all you need to know

Women's 100m T35 final results:

Gold: Xia Zhou (China) - 13.58 (SB)

Silver: Qianqian Gou (China) - 13.74 (PB)

Bronze: Preethi Pal (India) - 14.21 (PB)

Preethi's journey to this historic achievement was marked by her bronze medal win at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in Kobe earlier this year, which secured her qualification for the Paris Games.

Despite narrowly missing out on two medals at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, she emerged as a strong contender in Paris, ultimately delivering a medal-winning performance.

'I bow my head and apologise': PM Modi on Shivaji statue collapse in Maharashtra (WATCH)

India's success at the Paris Paralympics has been gaining momentum, with the country opening its medal tally on Day 2 of the games. Mona Agarwal secured a bronze, and star shooter Avani Lekhara made history by winning gold in the women's 10m air rifle event. With Manish Narwal set to compete in the men's 10m air pistol finals later today, India is poised to add more medals to its growing tally.

Latest Videos