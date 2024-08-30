Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I bow my head and apologise': PM Modi on Shivaji statue collapse in Maharashtra (Watch)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday apologised for the collapse of the Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg on August 26.

    I bow my head and apologise: PM Modi on Shivaji statue collapse in Maharashtra shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 3:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday apologised for the collapse of the Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg on August 26.

    Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Palghar on Friday, PM Modi said, "The moment I landed here, I first apologised to our deity Shivaji Maharaj over the statue collapse. I also apologise to the people who were hurt by the collapse."

    "Those who consider Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as their deity and have been deeply hurt, I bow my head and apologise to them. Our values ​​are different. For us, nothing is bigger than our deity," PM Modi added.

    Also read: Rain, rusted nuts & bolts, ignored engineer's warning: How Malvan's Shivaji statue collapsed in just 8 months

    "...Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name for us... today I bow my head and apologise to my god Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Our values are different, we are not those people who keep abusing and insulting the great son of Mother India, the son of this land, Veer Savarkar. They are not ready to apologize, they are ready to go to the courts and fight. ..," PM Modi said.

    Earlier at the event in Palghar, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Vadhvan Port. The total cost of this project is around Rs 76,000 crores.

    A 35-foot statue of Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year at a fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, collapsed on August 26.

    Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the incident as "unfortunate" and promised to reinstall it, saying that "due to strong winds of around 45 kmph", the statue "erected by the Navy...fell and got damaged".

    The statue had been erected at Rajkot Fort at Malvan in Sindhudurg district, which witnessed heavy rainfall and gusty winds last week.

    Controversy around Shivaji statue collapse

    The fall of the iconic Shivaji statue triggered a massive political firestorm in the state as opposition slammed the state government, alleging it had paid little attention to the quality of work.

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised the ruling BJP government, expressing disbelief that even the revered figure's monument could fall victim to alleged corruption within the BJP's ranks.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala weather: Low-pressure area likely to intensify into cyclone, orange alert in 10 districts in Kerala dmn

    Kerala weather: Low-pressure area likely to intensify into cyclone, orange alert in 10 districts

    Bengaluru will get a sports city soon near Yelahanka says G Parameshwar vkp

    ‘Bengaluru soon to get a sports city near Yelahanka’: Karnataka HM G Parameshwar

    HAL chooses SAFHAL helicopter engines to develop 'Aravalli' engines for India's IMRH, DBMRH platforms AJR

    HAL chooses SAFHAL helicopter engines to develop 'Aravalli' engines for India's IMRH, DBMRH platforms

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall prompts Sholayar dam opening, alert sounded in Chalakudy river region dmn

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall prompts Sholayar dam opening, alert sounded in Chalakudy river region

    Karnataka HC dismisses petitions to re-investigate Soujanya rape and murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka HC dismisses petitions to re-investigate Soujanya rape and murder case

    Recent Stories

    Delicious recipe of Soft Ragi Idly for breakfast vkp

    Delicious recipe of Soft Ragi Idly for breakfast

    Kerala weather: Low-pressure area likely to intensify into cyclone, orange alert in 10 districts in Kerala dmn

    Kerala weather: Low-pressure area likely to intensify into cyclone, orange alert in 10 districts

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhar bags GOLD in 10m air rifle standing SH1 final, Mona Agarwal takes BRONZE snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhar bags GOLD in 10m air rifle standing SH1 final, Mona Agarwal takes BRONZE

    Was Shah Rukh Khan's father the youngest freedom fighter? Why are netizens calling him 'Lier'? RKK

    Was Shah Rukh Khan's father the youngest freedom fighter? Why are netizens calling him 'Lier'?

    India to Bulgaria: Top 7 Nations with the longest paid maternity leave NTI

    India to Bulgaria: Top 7 Nations with the longest paid maternity leave

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon