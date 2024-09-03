Sumit Antil defends Paralympics javelin GOLD with new record of 70.59m; PM Modi lauds exceptional performance

India's Sumit Antil delivered a masterclass in javelin throw to defend his Paralympic gold medal, setting a new Games record with an outstanding throw of 70.59 metres on Monday.

India's Sumit Antil delivered a masterclass in javelin throw to defend his Paralympic gold medal, setting a new Games record with an outstanding throw of 70.59 metres on Monday. The remarkable feat took place at the Paris Paralympics 2024, where the 26-year-old from Sonipat, Haryana, asserted his dominance in the F64 category.

"Exceptional performance by Sumit! Congratulations to him for winning the Gold in the Men's Javelin F64 event! He has shown outstanding consistency and excellence. Best wishes for his upcoming endeavours," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X.

Antil's performance was nothing short of spectacular. He opened the final with a solid throw of 69.11 metres, which already positioned him as the man to beat. However, it was his second attempt that sent shockwaves through the competition as he broke the 70-metre barrier, recording a new Paralympic record of 70.59 metres. This throw not only secured his gold medal but also set a new benchmark for future competitors.

Maintaining his exceptional form, Antil followed up with a third attempt of 66.66 metres. Despite a foul on his fourth throw, he demonstrated consistency with his subsequent efforts, landing impressive throws of 69.04 metres and 66.57 metres in his fifth and sixth attempts. His second attempt remained unchallenged throughout the competition, with no other athlete able to cross the 70-metre mark.

Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku claimed the silver medal with a best throw of 67.03 metres, while Michal Burian of the Czech Republic secured the bronze with a top mark of 64.89 metres.

Antil's victory in Paris is a significant milestone in his career, as he successfully defended the Paralympic title he first won at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. During that event, he had set a then-world record with a throw of 68.55 metres. His world record still stands at an astonishing 73.29 metres, showcasing his consistent excellence in the sport.

With this victory, Antil joins an elite group of Indian athletes who have successfully defended their Paralympic titles, following in the footsteps of shooter Avani Lekhara. His achievement not only reinforces his status as a world-class javelin thrower but also adds another glorious chapter to India's rich history in Paralympic sports.

The F64 category in which Antil competes is designated for athletes with lower limb impairments, including those who use prosthetics or have differences in leg length. Antil's triumph in this category is a testament to his skill, determination, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

As India celebrates Sumit Antil's remarkable achievement, his performance in Paris will undoubtedly inspire future generations of athletes and solidify his legacy as one of the greatest Paralympians in Indian history.

