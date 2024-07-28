Paris Olympics 2024: Table tennis star Manika Batra outclasses Anna Hursey in opener, enters round of 32

Indian paddler Manika Batra triumphed in her Women’s Singles match against Anna Hursey of Great Britain, securing her spot in the round of 32 at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.

In a stunning performance, 18th-seeded Indian paddler Manika Batra triumphed in her Women’s Singles match against Anna Hursey of Great Britain, securing her spot in the round of 32 at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. Batra clinched victory in five games, showcasing her prowess with a scoreline of 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5.

Also read: Manu Bhaker reveals finding inspiration in Bhagavad Gita after historic bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH)

This impressive win makes Batra the second Indian woman to progress to the round of 32 today, following Sreeja Akula’s earlier success. Akula delivered a clinical 4-0 victory over Sweden’s Christina Kallberg, dominating with scores of 11-4, 11-9, 11-7, and 11-8 in a swift 30-minute match.

In her upcoming challenge, Batra is set to face the 12th seed, Prithika Pavade, in the next round.

Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Table tennis star Sharath Kamal makes shock exit, loses to Deni Kozul in Round of 64

However, the day also witnessed a setback for Indian table tennis as the seasoned Achanta Sharath Kamal made a surprising exit from the men's singles competition. Kamal, making his fifth Olympics appearance at 42, lost 2-4 to Slovenia’s Deni Kozul in a round of 64 match. Despite winning the first game 12-10, Kamal couldn't maintain his lead, eventually bowing out with a final score of 12-10, 9-11, 6-11, 7-11, 11-8, 10-12 against the lower-ranked Kozul.

Earlier in the day, Sreeja Akula’s victory was a highlight as she cruised past Kallberg. Akula, who made history by becoming the first Indian paddler to win a WTT Contender singles title, faced little resistance in the first set. Despite Kallberg’s efforts in the subsequent sets, Akula maintained her dominance, securing her win with powerful plays and strategic smashes.

Latest Videos