Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu named as Flag Bearer for opening ceremony 

The two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu was named as the female flag Bearer for the opening ceremony of the Paris Games which will commence from July 26, 2024, to August 11, 2024. The announcement was made by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The badminton star has been chosen to carry the Indian flag alongside the most celebrated veteran Table Tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Back in March, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) selected Sharath Kamal as the flag bearer. However, they postponed the decision to choose a female athlete to accompany the champion.

In addition to this Four-time Olympian Gagan Narang replaces Mary Kom as Chef de Mission for the Paris Olympics which was confirmed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday. Six-time world champion Mary Kom resigned from the position in April saying that she was left with no choice but to step down due to personal reasons.

"I am also delighted to announce that India's only woman to win two Olympic medals, PV Sindhu, was the female flag-bearer alongside table tennis ace A Sharath Kamal in the opening ceremony. I am confident that our athletes are well prepared to deliver the best results for India in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," Usha said.

Earlier Mary Kom and the former hockey skipper Manpreet Singh were the flag-bearers in the Tokyo Olympics. In 2020 Indian Olympic Association (IOA) updated its protocol by permitting one male and one female athlete to bear the flag and lead during the opening ceremony of the Summer Games.

