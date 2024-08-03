Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari storms into archery quarterfinals with win over Kroppen; Bhajan Kaur exits

India’s Deepika Kumari secured her spot in the quarterfinals of the women’s individual archery event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday, emerging victorious against Germany’s Michelle Kroppen in the 1/8 elimination round.

India’s Deepika Kumari secured her spot in the quarterfinals of the women’s individual archery event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday, emerging victorious against Germany’s Michelle Kroppen in the 1/8 elimination round. Meanwhile, Bhajan Kaur faced an early exit after losing to Indonesia’s Diananda Choirunisa with a close score of 6-5.

Deepika Kumari demonstrated remarkable precision and composure throughout her match against Kroppen. She clinched the victory with a final score of 6-4. Kumari’s performance in the first set was strong, as she scored 27 points to Kroppen's 24, taking an early lead. The second set ended in a tie with both archers scoring 27 points each.

The third set saw Kumari extend her advantage with a narrow 26-25 win. Despite Kroppen winning the fourth set 29-27 to claim two points, Kumari maintained her lead heading into the final set.

In the fifth and decisive set, both archers were locked at 27 points each, but Kumari’s overall performance ensured her a spot in the quarterfinals with a 6-4 victory.

The Indian archer will face either Suhyeon Nam or Madalina Amaistroaie in the quarterfinals, scheduled for 5:09 pm IST today. With her eyes set on further glory, Deepika aims to continue her winning streak in Paris.

