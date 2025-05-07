Following India's counter-terror operation in Pakistan, NZ Cricket has expressed concern over the safety of its players participating in the IPL and PSL. India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ against Pakistan as a response to Pahalgam terror attack.

New Zealand Cricket has raised concern over the safety of their players participating in the ongoing Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League after India struck terror camps in Pakistan early morning on Wednesday, May 7.

Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ against Pakistan as a response to a brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. A group of terrorists opened fire on innocent civilians, killing 28 tourists, including 26 Indians and two foreign nationals, in Baisaran Meadows, which is 7 kilometres from Pahalgam town, a popular tourist destination in Kashmir valley.

Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), including those in Bahawalpur, Tehra Kalan, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Muridke, and Sailkot. The terror camps in these places were operated by terror outfits including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. This was the first counter-terror operation by India since the 2019 Surgical Strike, which was a response to Pulwana Attack, killing 40 CRPF personnel.

Will NZ players pull out of IPL and PSL?

After India launched a missile attack on Pakistan terror camps, there were concerns about the players’ safety who are playing in the IPL and PSL. The New Zealand Cricket have particularly expressed their concern about their players who are involved in the two franchise leagues.

In a statement to 1News, New Zealand Cricket acknowledged that the board is well aware of the rising tension between India and Pakistan following Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, adding that they are assessing the security of their players and coaching staff involved in the ongoing seasons of the Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League.

“NZ Cricket is aware of the relevant reports. We continue to assess the security environment for our players and coaching staff in all overseas environments to ensure they're in receipt of the most updated advice.

This includes our national men's A team in Bangladesh, and New Zealanders involved in both the IPL and the PSL. These security assessments are current and ongoing.” NZC stated.

In PSL, New Zealand players include Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, and Kyle Jamieson. In IPL, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Trent Boult, Bevon Jacobs, and Mitchell Santner are are currently representing various franchises,

Details of the Operation Sindoor

The codename ‘Operation Sindoor’ was a tribute to the women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack, which took place over two weeks ago. In a bold and powerful move, two women officers, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh led the press briefing after India successfully carried out the counter-terror operation against Pakistan.

Speaking at the press conference, Colonel Qureshi stated that terror camps were targeted based on the intelligence surveillance and no Pakistan military base was attacked by India during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“Terror targets were chosen based on credible intelligence and their involvement in cross-border terrorism. No military installation was targeted in Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor'” She said.

Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika stated that India are fully prepared to respond to misadventure by Pakistan.

“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in its response. However, the India Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to a Pakistani misadventure, if any, to escalate the situation." she said at the same press conference.