NBA: 5 Reasons Why Draymond Green Could Win Defensive Player of the Year in 2024-25

NBA: Draymond Green's defensive prowess has been pivotal for the Golden State Warriors this season. Here’s an in-depth look at why he stands as a strong contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

NBA: Draymond Green has long been the defensive anchor for the Golden State Warriors, embodying versatility and tenacity. At 35, he continues to defy age, showcasing elite defensive skills that have been instrumental in the Warriors' performance this season. With averages of 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game over 57 games, Green's impact extends beyond the stat sheet.  Let's look into five reasons why Green is a leading candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award.

5. Consistent Defensive Metrics

Green's defensive rating this season stands at an impressive 108.4, reflecting his ability to limit opponents' scoring efficiently.  His consistency in maintaining a sub-110 defensive rating underscores his enduring defensive excellence.

4. Versatility Across Positions

Standing at 6'6" and weighing 230 lbs, Green's physical attributes allow him to guard multiple positions effectively. This season, he has averaged 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, highlighting his ability to disrupt plays both on the perimeter and in the paint.  His versatility is a cornerstone of the Warriors' defensive schemes.

3. Leadership and Communication

Beyond individual stats, Green's leadership is invaluable. His on-court communication orchestrates the Warriors' defense, ensuring cohesive rotations and assignments. This intangible quality elevates the team's overall defensive performance, making him indispensable.

2. Impact on Team Performance

The Warriors' defensive success correlates strongly with Green's presence. With him on the court, the team's defensive rating improves significantly, showcasing his direct impact on limiting opponents' efficiency. His ability to read the game and anticipate plays disrupts opposing offenses consistently.

1. High Basketball IQ and Experience

Green's basketball intelligence enables him to anticipate opponents' strategies, leading to timely steals and defensive stops. His experience and understanding of the game make him a formidable defender, capable of altering the course of a game through his defensive acumen.

