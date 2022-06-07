Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA 2022: Sacramento Kings want to add a 'win-now' player this off-season

    The Sacramento Kings for desperate to end its 16th season NBA Playoffs drought by adding another win-now player.

    Sacramento, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    Unsurprisingly, The Sacramento Kings are desperate to get to the Playoffs for the first time since 2006. According to Insider Kevin O Connor, it may be willing to trade its fourth overall pick to get a win-now player. If it moves its choice, the Kings may look to move out of the Draft for a high-calibre player completely, or it may consider staying in the Draft and trading while also getting a win-now player. The Indiana Pacers may be willing to give up Malcolm Brogdon and TJ Warren to move up, while the Kings can also trade its pick in a multi-team trade.

    It wouldn't be the Kings' first move focused on getting to the post-season as soon as possible. In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Kings picked a relatively NBA-ready when it chose Davion Mitchell. In 2022, The Kings traded promising 21-year-old Tyrese Haliburton for former All-Star big man Domnantas Sabonis near the Trade Deadline. The Kings will look for win-now players who compliment star point guard De'aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Davion Mitchell.

    ALSO READ: NBA - Portland Trail Blazers want a star this off-season

    In his recent piece, O'Connor said the following about Sacramento's offseason outlook: "League sources say the Kings are looking for a win-now player with the fourth pick, whether they draft one or deal the pick to acquire one. Trading out of the Draft is possible, but so is moving down."

    "Sources say Sacramento is willing to move back for a lower pick and a player who would fit into the same trajectory as De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Davion Mitchell. With so many possibilities, it's hard to imagine what the deal would look like. Could it involve acquiring the sixth pick and Malcolm Brogdon from the Pacers?" O'Connor added.

    ALSO READ: NBA - Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert exits loom after Quin Snyder's exit

    "Or maybe TJ Warren in a sign-and-trade? How about Josh Hart and the seventh pick from Portland? The Spurs have many good young guys nearing the end of their rookie contracts. Plenty of teams can make competitive offers if they choose, leading to plenty of buzzes ahead of draft night," concluded O'Connor.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
