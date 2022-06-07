Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA: Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert exits loom after Quin Snyder's exit

    The uncertainty with the futures of NBA's all-star duo Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert has increased for the Utah Jazz after Quin Snyder's departure.

    NBA national basketball association: Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert exits loom after Quin Snyder exit-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    NBA insider Kevin O'Connor sees a potential Donovan Mitchell trade in the works as the guard was reportedly "unsettled," "unnerved," and "disappointed" by the news of Quin Snyder's exit, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Snyder was a key reason for Mitchell staying in Salt Lake City when he signed a five-year extension in 2020. According to O'Connor, many teams could trade for the star if they wanted to, especially with Jazz executives not seeing anyone on the team as Untradable. The Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, and Orlando Magic all have the assets and situation to trade for the star, according to O'Connor.

    About Mitchell's situation, O'Conner said, "Teams around the league are already buzzing about who might pursue Mitchell. Maybe New York, where Mitchell was born? Or Miami, where he trains every summer? Both teams could use a star. And both teams have assets. But, any theoretical preferences of Mitchell's don't matter that much, given that he signed a five-year max contract extension in 2020 and still has three guaranteed seasons remaining. From the Magic to the Kings, any young team with valuable picks and assets could swing a trade for the star guard."

    ALSO READ: NBA - DEANDRE AYTON IS LIKELY TO LEAVE PHOENIX SUNS THIS OFF-SEASON

    When it came to all-star big-man Rudy Gobert, the likes of the Raptors and Bulls are said to be interested. There are also possibilities for the three-time defensive player of the year to be seen as a significant upgrade at the center position for the Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics, and Pheonix Suns. However, Gobert also has his fair share of critics in front offices who see him as an expensive playoff liability, according to O'Conner, with Gobert making an average of over $42 million per year for the next four years while being a limited offensive player.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA national basketball association: DeAndre Ayton is likely to leave Phoenix Suns this off-season-krn

    NBA: DeAndre Ayton is likely to leave Phoenix Suns this off-season

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinals: A look at the stars from Day 1-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinals: A look at the stars from Day 1

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: John Cena returns to RAW on June 27; netizens excited-ayh

    WWE: John Cena returns to RAW on June 27; netizens excited

    nba national basketball association Draymond Green: When Kevin Durant was here, our offence still started with Stephen Curry-krn

    Draymond Green: 'When Kevin Durant was here, our offence still started with Stephen Curry'

    Ukraine left everything on the pitch - Oleksandr Zinchenko after losing FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Playoff to Wales-ayh

    'Ukraine left everything on the pitch' - Zinchenko after losing FIFA WC Qualifier Playoff to Wales

    Recent Stories

    5 things about MacBook Air with M2 chip launched at Apple WWDC 2022 gcw

    Apple WWDC 2022: MacBook Air with M2 chip launched; 5 things you need to know

    NBA national basketball association: DeAndre Ayton is likely to leave Phoenix Suns this off-season-krn

    NBA: DeAndre Ayton is likely to leave Phoenix Suns this off-season

    Prophet controversy: Delhi Police gives security to Nupur Sharma, her family snt

    Prophet controversy: Delhi Police gives security to Nupur Sharma, her family

    Hyderabad gangrape case: 'Ample evidence' found despite car being washed, claim police - adt

    Hyderabad gangrape case: 'Ample evidence' found despite car being washed, claim police

    Bengaluru makes masks mandatory amid spike in COVID cases gcw

    Bengaluru makes masks mandatory amid spike in COVID cases

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon