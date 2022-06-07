NBA: Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert exits loom after Quin Snyder's exit

NBA insider Kevin O'Connor sees a potential Donovan Mitchell trade in the works as the guard was reportedly "unsettled," "unnerved," and "disappointed" by the news of Quin Snyder's exit, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Snyder was a key reason for Mitchell staying in Salt Lake City when he signed a five-year extension in 2020. According to O'Connor, many teams could trade for the star if they wanted to, especially with Jazz executives not seeing anyone on the team as Untradable. The Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, and Orlando Magic all have the assets and situation to trade for the star, according to O'Connor.

About Mitchell's situation, O'Conner said, "Teams around the league are already buzzing about who might pursue Mitchell. Maybe New York, where Mitchell was born? Or Miami, where he trains every summer? Both teams could use a star. And both teams have assets. But, any theoretical preferences of Mitchell's don't matter that much, given that he signed a five-year max contract extension in 2020 and still has three guaranteed seasons remaining. From the Magic to the Kings, any young team with valuable picks and assets could swing a trade for the star guard."

When it came to all-star big-man Rudy Gobert, the likes of the Raptors and Bulls are said to be interested. There are also possibilities for the three-time defensive player of the year to be seen as a significant upgrade at the center position for the Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics, and Pheonix Suns. However, Gobert also has his fair share of critics in front offices who see him as an expensive playoff liability, according to O'Conner, with Gobert making an average of over $42 million per year for the next four years while being a limited offensive player.