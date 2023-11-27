Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Max Verstappen seals record-breaking F1 season with Abu Dhabi grand prix victory

    Max Verstappen brought the curtain down on a historic Formula 1 season with a commanding victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 9:20 AM IST

    Max Verstappen concluded an extraordinary season in Abu Dhabi with a triumphant and record-breaking performance on Sunday. He secured his 19th win of the year for Red Bull in the eventful Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The three-time world champion finished 17.993 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc from Ferrari, whose impressive drive couldn't secure the runner-up spot in the constructors' championship for the Italian team. That honour went to Mercedes by a narrow three-point margin. Sergio Perez, who initially finished second behind Verstappen, was penalised with a five-second penalty for a mid-race incident with McLaren's Lando Norris. This penalty pushed him to fourth place, elevating George Russell to third. Norris finished fifth, followed by his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin, Yuki Tsunoda from Alpha Tauri, and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes.

    Verstappen ended the season as the sole driver to complete every lap, led over 1000 laps, and surpassed Jim Clark's 1963 record for the highest percentage of laps led in a season.

    Reflecting on the season, Verstappen expressed, "An incredible season." He also acknowledged Alpha Tauri boss Franz Tost, who played a pivotal role in his early F1 career, as he prepared to bid farewell to the car that had brought him so much success.

    Russell shared his relief at bringing the car home in third place, stating, "It was really tense at the end as the tires were dropping off, but it's a massive relief to bring the car home P3. It means a huge amount to so many people back at the factory."

    Leclerc, who slowed down to assist Perez in the final laps, commented, "He had a penalty, and we had to help him finish in front of George with the five seconds… but, unfortunately, it wasn't enough… It's a shame we finished third."

    The race began under hot conditions, and Verstappen, starting from pole, successfully fended off early challenges. The Dutchman reclaimed the lead on lap 23 and maintained control until the end, securing a comfortable victory.

    As the season concluded, Verstappen's dominance continued, capping off an exceptional year in Formula One.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 9:20 AM IST
