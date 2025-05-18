Man City boss Pep Guardiola was verbally abused by a fan while heading to collect his runners-up medal after the 1-0 FA Cup Final loss to Crystal Palace, with the fan shouting a derogatory remark that left the Spaniard visibly annoyed.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was confronted by a fan after his side’s shocking defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup Final at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, May 18.

Manchester City suffered a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in what was their last hope of ending their disappointing season on a good note at the FA Cup Final. Eberechi Eze netted a goal for the champions in the first half of the title clash and Crystal Palace held on to their lead at the end of the first half. In the second half, The Eagles put up a resilient defensive display, denying Manchester City to make a comeback despite City dominating possession and chances.

The FA Cup title clash was also marred by controversy after Crystal Palace Dean Henderson was not given a red card despite allegedly stopping the ball by Erling Haaland outside the box. Despite the replays confirming that Crystal Palace goalkeeper stopped the ball outside the box, after a long VAR check, it was decided he wouldn’t be sent off.

Pep Guardiola gets abused by fan

After the FA Cup Final defeat to Crystal Palace, Manchester City manager Pep Guariola was walking to the Royal Box to collect the runners-up medal. In a video that went viral on social media, Guardiola can be seen climbing the stairs and greeting the fans, who outstretched their arms to shake hands or show support.

As Guardiola walked past, one supporter could be heard shouting to the Manchester City manager by calling ‘20 times bald rat’. This was likely a reference to Liverpool’s 20th Premier League. Guardiola was seen glancing at the fan after an abusive comment, but opted to continue walking towards the Royal Box.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City ended the season without winning a single trophy. The City missed out on winning the Champions League after failing to qualify for the round of 16 following their defeat to Real Madrid in the knockout playoffs. Manchester City could not defend their Premier League title as they are currently at the sixth spot on the points table.

Manchester City fights for top 5 on Premier League standings

After the FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace, Manchester City will not have to fight for the top five finish on the Premier League points table in order to earn direct qualification for the next Champions League season.

Pep Guardiola urged the players to fuel the pain from the FA Cup Final defeat in order to push the team for the top-five bid.

“We had fixed in the last month the problems we had all season with scoring and conceding. In the last period we were so stable,” Guardiola said.

“But lately against Palace and Southampton we didn't create much. I'm not saying it is easy. We need good crosses and good people in the box.

“The game-plan didn't work because we didn't win. But I don't have any bad feelings about that. We are sad because we didn't win a beautiful competition.

“Now we must continue and recover quickly for the last two finals we have to play to qualify for the Champions League.” he added.