Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul reveals how fatherhood has brought him immense joy and a positive mindset. The cricketer shared that his daughter helps him put career stress into perspective, allowing him to enjoy the game more and not overthink it.

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener KL Rahul recently shared insights on how fatherhood has helped him maintain a positive mindset and furthered his growth in cricket. Speaking on JioStar's 'Superstars,' Rahul reflected on the life-changing experience of becoming a father and how it has influenced both his personal and professional life.

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The 'Most Beautiful Phase'

"Fatherhood has been the most beautiful thing for me. I always felt I had calmness and happiness in my life, but I was so wrong. You don't truly know happiness, peace or joy until you hold your baby. This is the most beautiful phase of my life, and I'm enjoying every bit of it. It's hard leaving her behind," he said. Rahul married Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty in January 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter, Evaarah, in early 2025.

Rahul added, "I thought it would get easier as she grows up, but I was wrong; it's only getting harder now that she's running and trying to talk. She's travelled for a few games, and ideally, I'd love to play, come back to my daughter, spend time with her, and then go out again. But that's not always possible."

A New Perspective on Cricket

The Indian cricketer, who has been a pivotal part of the Delhi Capitals this IPL 2026 season, revealed that fatherhood has brought him immense joy, helping him put the stresses of his career into perspective. "At the same time, it makes coming back even more special. When I see her smile, when she gives me a hug and a kiss, everything is forgotten, all my injuries, pain, and worries. That has helped my cricket as well over the last year," said Rahul.

He went on to explain how his approach to the game has evolved since becoming a father. "I don't overthink the game anymore, which has made it exciting again," Rahul added. "When I'm out there for those 4-5 hours, I'm completely switched on, and I just go out, enjoy the game, and try to do my best," he shared.

Reflecting on a Decade-Long Journey

On breaking his image of being a Test player, Rahul said, "10 years ago, I would have given anything to be part of a T20 team. I was never rated as a T20 player or even considered a good white-ball player; I was branded a Test player. So, to break out of that mould, develop my white-ball game and come this far is something I'm really proud of. Along the way, I've made mistakes, and there are things I could have done better. But, what I'm proud of is that I've given my absolute best every time I've played and prepared as well as I could to give myself the best chance to succeed."

"That's sport; things won't always go your way. You have to take it in your stride and enjoy the journey. I've always tried to stay balanced, whether I win or lose. Whenever I feel low about what I haven't achieved, I remind myself of what I have, and it gives me perspective. I still have some time left. So, I'll keep trying my best and see how many trophies I can win," the veteran Indian cricketer concluded. (ANI)