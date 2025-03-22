KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Varun Chakravarthy sends strong warning to Virat Kohli ahead of season opener

Read Full Article

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy sends a stern warning to Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli ahead of the IPL 2025 opener at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22.

The IPL 2025 season opener is expected to create a lot of hype and excitement among the fans, given that Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had intense battles over the years. What is more interesting is the battle between Varun Chakravarthy and Virat Kohli. The two were part of the Indian team that won the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai a couple of weeks ago and now they are rivals as both are playing for two different teams in the IPL 2025.

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of IPL season opener, Varun Chakravarthy expressed his confidence of performing well against Virat Kohli.

“I've done just the same preparation I did last year. Definitely excited to be coming up against Virat. Obviously, he's batted well against me, and I would like to do well against him also.” the 33-year-old.

Varun Chakravarthy vs Virat Kohli face off in IPL

Varun Chakravarthy’s confidence comes from his past performances against Virat Kohli. In the last seven innings, Chakravarthy conceded just 40 runs in 39 balls against Kohli. The mystery spinner dismissed the former RCB captain only once. The last face off between two players in the IPL was in 2024, where Varun Chakravarthy gave away just nine runs against Virat Kohli.

Moreover, Virat Kohli has a history of his struggle against spin in the shorter format of the game, as he has aggregated 476 runs in 12 innings. Therefore, Kolkata Knight Riders will look to utilize Varun Chakravarthy strategically against Virat Kohli to exploit his weaknesses against spin in the IPL 2025 opener.

Varun Chakravarthy’s game plan against Virat Kohli

Speaking about the game plan against Virat Kohli and RCB, Varun Chakravarthy did not reveal much but provided insights into the preparation. He stated that he worked on something new with his bowling, which he believed that it worked out in the last season. The spinner said he is ready whenever the captain wants him to.

“Whenever I play some domestic, I try to work something new. Every year I try to bowl something new,” he said.

“Last year it worked out, in seasons before that it didn't. Obviously, I have a few balls up my sleeve but it will depend on other factors also.” he added.

““Basically, the ball can deviate in three ways: left, right or straight. So how I choose those balls, the sequencing of it - that's where the tactical side of the game comes from and that's what I'm working on.

“Whenever my captain wants me to bowl, I am ready for it. I have bowled in the powerplay, middle and death also. We have a new captain this time and he has spoken to me about where I can be most effective. I have also conveyed that to him.” Chakravarthy concluded.

