Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian men's team maintains unbeaten run with win over Brazil

Indian men’s team has continued their ways as they notched up their second consecutive win of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 campaign in Group A against Brazil at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 14. India, led by Pratik Waikar, kicked off their campaign with a narrow win against Nepal.

In Turn 1, India opted to attack first after winning the toss and the hosts’ displayed their dominance with their aggressive approach as usual and earned 36 points. In Turn 2, Brazil put on their brilliant effort with their solid attacking skills, but India’s defense was too strong to break, restricting the opponents to 16 points. At the end of Turn 2, India were comfortable 22 points ahead of Brazil in the first inning.

In Turn 3, the beginning of the second inning, Brazil showed that they were not willing to give up easily. Indian defenders, especially Kashyap, Suyash, and Prabani were giving a tough time to the visitors. However, Brazilians did well in the next go, but not enough to take a lead over India. At the end of Turn 4, the score read 38-34 in favour of Indians. In Turn 4, India kept their attacking going and secured a victory.

India entered the final turn with a narrow 4-point, but hosts soon managed to increase the lead by 30 points at the end of Turn 4. This was the result of their aggressive approach in attacking. The Pratik Waikar-led side ended the match with 64-34 against Brazil in order to clinch a second win of the ongoing Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Earlier, India women’s side displayed their sheer dominance as they secured a margin of a whopping 157-point victory against South Korea to kick off their campaign in style.

In today’s men's matches, Nepal and Peru earned their first wins of the campaign in Group A. In Group B, South Africa notched up two victories, while Iran and Ghana managed to open their account with a win each. In Group C, Bangladesh won two back to back matches, while South Korea earned their first of the campaign. In Group D, England secured two wins on the trot, Kenya won their only match.

Indian women’s team will resume their campaign when they take on Peru in their third match of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, January 15.

