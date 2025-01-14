Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women's team steamrolls South Korea to kick off campaign with resounding win

With this resounding win over South Korea, India women’s team managed to put on a brilliant show as compared to male counterparts who defeated Nepal 42-37 in their opening match of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. 

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 9:11 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 9:11 PM IST

The Indian women’s team didn’t leave any room for South Korea to counterattack as they secured a resounding victory to kick off their Kho Kho World Cup campaign at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 14. 

In Turn 1, India displayed their sheer dominance by opting to defend first rather than going for attacking in the opening round. South Korea began to attack but India’s defense was solid. South Korea could win 10 points as India's defenders put their best effort. In response to South Korea’s attack, India went all out, winning 94 points and won the first inning with a massive points difference. The Priyanka Ingle-led side eliminated all 15 defenders of South Korea.

In Turn 3, the beginning of the second inning, South Korea came back to attack, but the side was literally underwhelming as they failed to put on their efforts against India’s formidable defence, scoring just eight points and accumulated only 18 points across two turns. In Turn 4, India were completely in ruthless attacking mode and reached the 100-point mark before accumulating 175 points across two turns. 

India topped Group A with two points and had a massive points difference of 161 points after the first game. 

Earlier, In Group B of the women's league stage, England, Uganda and Kenya secured a win each to kick off their campaign on a right note. In Group C, Nepal topped with two wins and won four points, while Bangladesh won their opening match of the tournament. In Group D, South Africa began their campaign with two wins and four points, while Poland managed to secure a thrilling two-point victory over Indonesia. 

India women’s team will take on Iran on Wednesday, January 15. 

