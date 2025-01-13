Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India starts campaign in style, secures dominant win over Nepal

India's dominance was on display as they controlled the match from start to finish, without giving Nepal a chance to gain significant momentum in the opening match of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Indian men’s team kicked off their campaign in style with a 2-0 win over Nepal in the opening match of the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, January 13.

The hosts' dominance was on display as they controlled the match from start to finish, without giving Nepal a chance to gain significant momentum. India men’s team, led by Pratik Waikar, opted to go for attacking after winning the toss and earned 24 points in Turn 1. In Turn 2, Nepal displayed their best effort, but India’s defence was strong and thus they fell five points short to take the lead in the first innings.

In the Turn 3, India returned to attack and won 18 points, six points short of their first turn. Across two turns, the Pratik Waikar-led side accumulated 42 points and it was a big task for Nepal to overtake India’s total to tie the match and play an extra innings to decide the winner of the match. In the Turn 4, Nepal attack was not at par compared to their previous effort, as they managed to earn 18 points and accumulated 37 points.

India securing most points across two innings, the hosts clinched the victory and earned two points while topping Group A with a score difference of five points. Before the inaugural match of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, there was an opening ceremony of the tournament. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha graced the occasion.

The Kho Kho Federation of India, presided by president Sudhanshu Mittal, unveiled the World Cup trophy for men’s and women’s categories. The ceremonial parade of the Indian flag took place before the dance performance, which demonstrated the country's culture in a vibrant and colourful manner to captivate the audiences who were at the stadium to witness the commencement of the historic event. VP Jagdeep Dhankar and Radha Khadse officially lit the torch to officially mark the beginning of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Addressing the gathering at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, KKFI chief Sudhanshu Mittal said, “I thank all the dignitaries for being present here and showcasing their support. It was our dream to take Kho Kho to the international stage, and with this tournament, our dreams are coming true. To see all the visiting countries enjoy and play the sport with such enthusiasm and vigour ensures a promising future for the sport. We wish all the teams the best for the tournament.”

After winning the opening match of the tournament against Nepal, India will look to carry on their confidence from the victory when they take on Brazil on January 14, Tuesday.

