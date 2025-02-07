Jimmy Butler's trade to Golden State Warriors: Top 3 reasons it doesn't make sense

The Golden State Warriors' trade for Jimmy Butler raises concerns about his disciplinary issues, declining performance, and the team giving up too much in assets.

Warriors’ fans on Wednesday received the shocking news of Jimmy Butler's trade to GSW. Many reacted differently as the Steph Curry led team was indeed in desperate need of a big man shooter and an offensive menace in the paint. However, was it right to move for Jimmy Butler who has his own share of issues coming from Miami Heat?

3. Jimmy Butler’s disciplinary issues

For a franchise that boasts of dressing-room vibes, Jimmy Butler’s acquisition was questionable. Jimmy Butler has been desperate to get out of Miami Heat and in that process reportedly destroyed the dressing room of the Heat. The players of the Eastern Conference franchise were reportedly fed up with the Jimmy Butler drama.

Jimmy went on an indefinite strike to get traded away from the Heat. He allegedly refused to train as a result of which was handed an indefinite suspension from the manager. With Draymond Green already having dressing room issues in the Golden State Warriors, how would Jimmy Butler fit in remains the question.

2. Butler a shadow of his own?

Jimmy Butler has indeed a strong reputation when it comes to his play on the court. He has been a force to reckon with guiding Miami Heat to an NBA final. His playoffs performances in the past have registered himself as a clutch player. But all of it was a couple of years ago.

The 35-year-old has seen his stats drop significantly over the time especially this season. In the 2024-25 season, Butler has scored an average of 17 PPG, 5.2 RBG, 4.8 APG. The only silver lining for him this season remains his 54% FG. But will this be enough for GSW to turn things around?

1. Warriors gave away too much

The Golden State Warriors are being trolled left, right and centre on social media after the Jimmy Butler trade. The Front Office is being questioned for the nature of the trade as many regard that Warriors gave away too much. Andrew Wiggins who has picked up form was traded to Miami Heat with a protected first round pick.

To accommodate Jimmy Butler's 2 year $120 million contract in the salary cap, Lindy Waters was sent to the Detroit Pistons. While Kyle Anderson was traded to Toronto Raptors. Utah Jazz got their hands on GSW point guard Dennis Schroeder as well. All of the above trades have made a significant hole in the bench strength of Warriors leaving them vulnerable for the remainder of the season.

