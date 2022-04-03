Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel getting divorced after 13 years of marriage?

    Thomas Tuchel is reportedly headed for a divorce from his wife, Sissi. The couple has been married for 13 years.

    London, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been going through a turbulent phase, both professionally and personally. While The Blues are seemingly out of the title race, he is heading for divorce in his personal life. He and his wife Sissi are reportedly headed for divorce, looking to end their 13 years of marriage.

    As per a report by The Mail, Sissi has filed for divorce a year after moving to England. The family was seen during the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final last year, which was won by Chelsea, where Tuchel was seen hugging her. The couple also has two daughters, while they were married in 2009.

    According to a source, Tuchel and Sissi have been trying hard for some time to continue things together. However, it is just not working out, and they have decided that it would be better if both went their separate ways. The divorce papers were filed last week, and the proceeding is underway as the couple looks to make their daughters their priority now.

    The setback comes for Tuchel after Chelsea suffered an embarrassing 1-4 loss to Brentford in the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 on Saturday. Notably, things are disturbed at Chelsea following sanctions over its owner Roman Abramovich, as Chelsea's assets have been frozen, and the club cannot make any financial transactions. However, the German has been praised for having handled the situation perfectly before the club sale bids enter the final stages on April 11.

    "After so many wins and good results, I will now refuse to make a drama out of it. Why should we? Brentford made a lot of the ten minutes we gave them. After the third goal, we had a disallowed goal, a pressing situation against the goalkeeper, and another big chance from Kai Havertz. We missed all three of them, and there was a feeling that it wasn't our day. So, it's a mixture of everything," he said after the match.

    "I would not rely on it being destiny, or it happens. We will dig in and find out why it was like this. We can put on us some reasons, and we will analyse and digest them. There is no other It's hard to take because it's very unusual for us what happened today. Then we will refocus on Monday," he concluded.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 5:51 PM IST
