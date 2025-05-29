IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) promises a thrilling, high-stakes clash as both teams vie to secure a berth in the grand finale.

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 RCB vs PBKS: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has reached its final stage. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off in Mullanpur for Qualifier 1 on Thursday. The winner of this match will directly qualify for the final. RCB qualified for this clash after defeating Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in their previous match.

RCB vs PBKS: Both teams strong and in super form

New captains Rajat Patidar (RCB) and Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) are leading their teams with the shared goal of clinching their first-ever IPL 2025 trophy. With neither side having won the title before, this high-stakes clash between two strong contenders has generated tremendous excitement.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: IPL Head-to-Head Records

The IPL is now in its 18th season, with Punjab and Bengaluru having faced off 35 times overall. Punjab leads the head-to-head tally with 18 wins, while Bangalore has won 17 matches, giving Punjab a slight advantage. However, Bangalore has dominated recently, winning four of the last five encounters against Punjab.

RCB;s highest total against PBKS stands at 241 runs, while Punjab’s best score against RCB is 232 runs. On the lower end, RCB was once bowled out for just 84 runs by PBKS, and Punjab’s lowest score against Bengaluru is 88 runs.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 2025 Season Form

In the IPL 2025 season, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have faced each other twice, with each team securing one victory. At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Punjab Kings triumphed over RCB by five wickets. Tim David’s half-century stood out, earning him the "Player of the Match" award despite his team’s loss.

In the second encounter in Mullanpur, RCB bounced back with a seven-wicket win, thanks to a match-winning 73 off 54 balls by Virat Kohli.

PBKS vs RCB: Who will reach the final?

The Qualifier 1 match is a pivotal moment for both teams, marking their first-ever clash at this stage of the IPL. Both sides have shown impressive form throughout the tournament, making them evenly matched contenders. With back-to-back wins boosting their confidence, the anticipation for this game is intense, as the winner will be just one step away from the IPL final.

Given their current form and squad strength, both teams have a genuine shot at victory. Cricket analysts lean slightly towards RCB, citing their consistently strong batting lineup. However, fans are eagerly awaiting the showdown to see who will advance to the final. With powerful batting lineups on both sides, the match promises to be a high-scoring thriller.