IPL 2025, PBKS vs CSK Preview: Can CSK overcome Dhoni dilemma and end losing streak against PBKS?

Chennai Super Kings face Punjab Kings with questions mounting over MS Dhoni’s finishing role and CSK’s misfiring top-order ahead of a crucial IPL 2025 clash.

Sunita Iyer
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 5:13 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have plenty to reflect upon as they prepare to face Punjab Kings in an away IPL 2025 clash on Tuesday. Coming off a hat-trick of losses — all while chasing — the five-time champions are staring down one of their worst starts in IPL history, with concerns mounting over both strategy and form.

Death Overs Woes and the Dhoni Dilemma

A glaring issue for CSK has been their lack of firepower in the death overs, an area that once used to be MS Dhoni’s playground. However, the legend’s diminished finishing ability has become a sensitive spot for the team. His reluctance to go for big shots in the recent loss to Delhi Capitals, coupled with a visible lack of intent, has raised serious questions about his role.

While the aura of ‘Thala’ still commands loyalty and cheers from fans, the match against Delhi served as a wake-up call. With Dhoni playing his 18th IPL season, there is growing chatter about whether the time has come for him to call it quits — on his own terms or otherwise.

Coach Fleming’s Helpless Admission

Following the 25-run loss to Delhi Capitals, head coach Stephen Fleming appeared powerless when asked about Dhoni’s future.

“No, that's not my role to put an end to it. I have no idea. I'm just enjoying working with him. He's still going strong. I don't even ask these days. You guys are the ones that ask,” Fleming said, hinting at the unspoken reverence the team still holds for its former skipper.

Gaikwad’s Forced Adjustment and CSK’s Top-Order Woes

CSK’s misfiring top order has added to their woes. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has even had to relinquish his opening slot in a bid to rejig the combination. With inconsistency from the likes of Shivam Dube — who remains a hit-or-miss prospect — Chennai's chase strategies have largely fallen flat.

Opposition teams have sensed the pattern and now aim to put 180-plus totals on the board, banking on CSK's weak chase record this season.

Chahal vs Dhoni: A Match-up to Watch

Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to play a pivotal role for Punjab Kings. The seasoned leggie has an excellent record against Dhoni, dismissing him five times in 10 IPL face-offs. With CSK’s middle and lower order under scrutiny, Chahal's spell could be game-defining.

Punjab Kings Hold the Edge

Despite their recent loss to Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings — led by Shreyas Iyer — appear more balanced on paper. Youngster Nehal Wadhera’s promising form has added depth, while the bowling unit, featuring Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, and overseas pace firepower, adds teeth to their defense.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi (wk), Andre Siddarth.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Pannu, Aaron Hardie, Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai.

As CSK face Punjab in a high-stakes clash, the spotlight will undoubtedly be on MS Dhoni — not just for his batting, but for what the future might hold. Whether the veteran has one final push left in him or it’s time to pass the baton, Tuesday’s match could offer another crucial chapter in the CSK-Dhoni saga.

