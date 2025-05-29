Image Credit : ANI

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face off in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh’s Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29.

Punjab Kings qualified for the playoffs as the table toppers, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Lucknow Super Giants to take the second spot in the playoffs and book their berth in qualifier 1. PBKS and RCB are meeting for the third time in the ongoing IPL season. The last encounter between them was in the league stage at Mullanpur, where RCB defeated PBKS by seven wickets.

As PBKS and RCB take on each other in the much-anticipated Qualifier 1, the spotlight will be on Virat Kohli, whose playoff performances and red-hot form make him a key player for the RCB as they are aiming to inch closer to their maiden IPL title. Let’s take a look at how Kohli has performed in the playoffs.