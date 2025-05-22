Mumbai Indians secured their playoff berth with a dominant 59-run victory over Delhi Capitals. Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 73 and impressive bowling spells from Santner and Bumrah led MI to victory, joining GT, RCB, and PBKS in the final four.

Mumbai Indians qualified for the playoff by taking the fourth and final spot with a 59-run win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21.

The Hardik Pandya-led side was just a win away from securing their berth for the playoffs, which they eventually did. After posting a total of 180/5, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant unbeaten of 73 off 43 balls, MI successfully defended the total by bundling out DC for 121 in 18.2 overs. Mitchell Santner led the bowling attack with figures of 3/11 with an economy rate of 2.80 in 4 overs. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked 3 wickets while conceding just 12 runs in his spell of 3.2 overs.

Apart from Santner and Bumrah, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, and Will Jacks too contributed to Mumbai Indians’ bowling by taking a wicket each. For Delhi Capitals, Sameer Rizvi was the top scorer with innings of 39 off 35 balls, while Vipraj Nigram and Ashutosh Sharma scored 20 and 18, respectively.

Mumbai Indians join GT, RCB, and PBKS

After officially sealing their berth for the playoffs, Mumbai Indians have joined Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings in the final four, setting up an exciting finish to IPL 2025. Gujarat Titans were the first to qualify for the playoffs after their victory over Delhi Capitals. Simultaneously, their victory helped RCB and PBKS to qualify for the final.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs after their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain in Bengaluru, while Punjab Kings inched closer to knockout stage following their victory over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians secured their playoff berth after a poor start to the season with just one win in five outings. The five-time IPL champions made an incredible comeback by winning six matches on the trot and broke into top 4 on the points. MI are currently occupying fourth spot with 16 points, while GT are table toppers with 18 points, and RCB and PBKS are at the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively, with 17 points each.

Delhi Capitals knocked out of the tournament

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are officially out of the race following their defeat against Mumbai Indians. It’s heartbreaking for the Axar Patel-led side as they were the table toppers in the initial phase of the season, but failed to maintain momentum, winning just two matches in the next 9 outings. DC’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs got a hit after their defeat to Gujarat Titans.

Delhi Capitals failed to qualify for the playoffs for the fourth season on the trot. Despite a change in leadership and squad, the fortunes of the IPL 2020 finalists did not change. Delhi Capitals are currently at the fifth spot with 13 points and their campaign will come to an end after playing their final league stage match against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad were already knocked out of the tournament.