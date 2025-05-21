Rohit to Bumrah: 8 players behind MI’s mid-season comeback in IPL 2025

After a poor start to the season with just one win in 5 outings, Mumbai Indians turned their game around by winning six matches on the trot.
While Mumbai Indians made a brilliant comeback from a disappointing start, let’s take a look at the players who played a role in the team’s midseason resurgence.
Rohit Sharma failed to make an impact in the seven matches before scoring three fifties in the next five outings, directly have an overall impact on Mumbai Indians.
Ryan Rickelton has been a reliable top-order batter for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 and his performances played a huge role in the team’s comeback
Trent Boult has emerged as the lead bowler for MI as he picked crucial wickets in the powerplay and death overs, which played a huge role in the team’s mid-season resurgence.
Suryakumar Yadav has been a middle-order stabilizer for Mumbai Indians, consistently anchor run-chases and accelerate when needed, making him a vital cog in MI’s comeback.
Jasprit Bumrah’s return to IPL 2025 has been a massive boost for Mumbai Indians as he delivered fiery spells in the last few matches.
Hardik Pandya’s strategic captaincy have played a key role, along with his improved showing as as an all-rounder in MI’s resurgence.
Will Jacks has been a reliable all-rounder for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, delivering impactful performances with the bat and taking crucial wickets with the ball.
Mitchell Santner might have taken only 4 wickets in his 9 outings, but he has brought control in the middle overs and restricted the opposition’s flow of runs.
MS Dhoni: Top 5 IPL seasons with the bat for CSK
Top 5 Indian batters with most Test centuries against England
Football transfer rumors: Xavi Simons and Luis Diaz among top targets
Hetmyer to Jurel: 6 players RR must release ahead of IPL 2026