LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi received a one-match ban and a fine for his aggressive send-off to SRH's Abhishek Sharma. The incident involved a 'notebook' celebration, leading to a heated exchange and intervention from umpires and players.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi has been handed a one-match suspension for breaching IPL Code of Conduct after his aggressive send-off to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19.

Digvesh stirred controversy after he gave a send-off to Abhishek by pulling out his ‘notebook’ celebration to mock batter. The incident took place in the 8th over of the SRH’s 206-run chase when the southpaw attempted to go for a big shot off LSG spinner’s delivery, but caught by Shardul Thakur at off-side. While Abhishek Sharma was turning back to return to his team’s dugout, Digvesh Rathi aggressively gestured at him to leave the pitch, which did not sit well with the SRH opener.

Abhishek fired back at Digvesh for his ‘notebook’ celebration and the two had a heated exchange over the send-off. LSG players and on-field umpires had to intervene and separate the two in order to diffuse the situation. After the match, the two had a word and resolved the matter.

Digvesh Singh Rathi suspended for clash against Gujarat Titans

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to take strong action against Digvesh Singh Rathi for repeatedly stepping over the line for his aggressive ‘notebook’ celebrations in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

In a statement released by the BCCI, Digvesh Singh Rathi has been fined 50% of his match fee and two demerit points and one-match ban for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

“Digvesh Singh, Bowler, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct," the statement read.

Digvesh Singh Rathi has been a serial offender when it comes to on-field aggression in the ongoing IPL season. The 21-year-old Delhi cricketer was fined twice and received three demerit points for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. His first offence came after he gave a send-off to Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya, for which he received one demerit point and 25% match fee.

Digvesh Singh Rathi breached the IPL Code of Conduct for the second time after he gave ‘notebook’ send-off to Mumbai Indians’ batter Naman Dir and received two demerit points along with 50% match. With two demerit points in addition to three demerit points, he accumulated a total of five demerit points, triggering an automatic one-match suspension under the IPL’s disciplinary regulations.

Abhishek Sharma fined for his altercation

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma too has been fined for his altercation with Lucknow Super Giants’ Digvesh Singh Rathi. As per the statement by BCCI, the SRH opener has been fined 25% of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

"This was his first Level 1 offence under Article 2.6 this season, and hence, he has accumulated one demerit point. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," BCCI media release read.

LSG knocked out of IPL 2025

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have been knocked out of IPL 2025 following their six-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After posting a total of 205/7 in 20 overs, LSG failed to defend their total as SRH chased down a 206-run target with 10 balls to spare. Abhishek Sharma led the visitors' run-chase with brilliant innings of 59 off 20 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen (47), Kamindu Mendis (32), and Ishan Kishan (35) made significant contributions to the successful chase.

Lucknow Super Giants have joined Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders to bow out of the playoff contention. LSG are currently at the seventh spot with five wins and seven losses while accumulating just 10 points in 12 outings.