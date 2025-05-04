Yash Dayal defended 15 runs in the final over against MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shivam Dube to secure a two-run victory for RCB against CSK. With 8th win of the season, RCB moved to top of the points table with 16 points.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal held his nerves in the final over to pull off a thrilling victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered their eight win of the season with a two-run win over Chennai Super Kings. After posting a total of 213/5, thanks to a fiery unbeaten knock of 53 off 14 balls by Romario Shepherd in the last two overs of the innings, RCB managed to restrict CSK to 211/5 in 20 overs. Despite Ayush Mhatre’s brilliant knock of 94 off 48 balls and Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten innings of 77 off 45 balls, Bengaluru managed to seal a thrilling victory in front of their home crowd.

Lungi Ngidi led the bowling attack with figures of 3/30 at an economy rate of 7.50 in his spell of four overs, while Krunal Pandya (1/24) and Yash Dayal (1/41) picked a wicket each. The veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not have an ideal outing as he went wicketless while conceding 55 runs at an economy rate of 13.80 in 4 overs. Ngidi was instrumental in turning the tide of the match as he picked two wickets of Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis, putting CSK under pressure in the 17th over,

Yash Dayal’s final over heroics

Yash Dayal emerged as the hero for Royal Challengers Bengaluru for keeping his composure under pressure and delivering a brilliant, where he defended 15 runs against MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shivam Dube. In the penultimate over, Dhoni and Jadeja smashed Bhuvneshwar for 14 runs and CSK posted a total 199/4 in 19 overs. Dayal was brought into the attack in the final in order to defend remaining runs required for CSK to win.

Yash Dayal conceded just two runs off his first two deliveries before dismissing MS Dhoni by trapping him LBW on the third ball. Dhoni opted for the DRS, but the third umpire upheld the decision of the on-field umpire as the ball tracking showed the ball had clearly hit the stump, confirming the dismissal of CSK skipper. On the fourth ball, the tension soared at the stadium as Dayal conceded a six and a no-ball to Shivam Dube, reducing CSK’s equation to six runs needed off three balls.

On the next two balls, Dayal gave away just two balls. In the final ball, CSK needed 4 runs and Dube was at the strike. Though there was immense pressure on RCB, Yash Dayal cooled down his nerves and delivered a yorker to prevent Dube to go for a boundary, sealing a memorable 2-run win in a nail-biting finish. Dayal heaved a sigh of relief as he was seen celebrating ecstatically and RCB players rushed towards him in jubilation, engulfing the pacer in a group hug.

Interestingly, Yash Dayal was the same bowler who secured a playoff spot for Royal Challengers Bengaluru by pulling off a thrilling victory against Chennai Super Kings. CSK required 17 runs off the last 6 balls in order to have a better run rate than RCB and secure their fourth spot on the points table to qualify for the knockout stage. Dayal was brought into the final and defended those runs while securing a 27-run victory that not only knocked CSK out of the tournament but also ensured RCB's qualification for the playoffs with a superior net run rate.

Dinesh Karthik lavishes praise on Yash

RCB batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik lauded Yash Dayal for holding his nerves to deliver under immense pressure in the final. Karthik shed light on the pacer’s work ethic and resurgence, while also explaining the reason behind retaining him ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

“It will take a humongous effort to stop them scoring runs that were left in the last over, Yash being Yash, the way he delivered was outstanding. It was a good team effort. Sometimes these kind of games uplift the mood and we are happy with how it transpired today.” Karthik said after the match.

“(On Yash's resurgence and work ethic) Good choice of word there - work ethic. He is right up there with some of the best that are there in India, the one thing that you see with the young crop of cricketers is how much they work hard behind the scenes.”

“Yash is someone who is very diligent, comes to meetings with a paper and writes down everything what he wants to do. The execution might be up and down at times but one thing you will not get less from him is effort. He always has a plan, he has got a special skill and that is one of the reasons we retained him.” he added