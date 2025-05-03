Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada returned home after his second outing of the IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. Rabada broke his silence on his absence from the ongoing season while revealing reason behind it.

Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada has finally broken silence on his absence from the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the match against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on March 29, Rabada returned home due to personal reasons, as per the statement by the franchise.

In a statement by Gujarat Titans, the South African pacer returned home ‘to deal with an important personal matter’ and did not specify his return date. However, the franchise did not mention the reason for his departure, leaving fans and media speculating about the nature of the personal matter.

Kagiso Rabada featured in only two matches in the IPL 2025 after being picked by Gujarat for INR 10.75 crore. His first outing of the season was against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, where he picked one wicket while conceding 41 runs. This was followed by figures of 1/42 against Mumbai Indians.

Kagiso Rabada serving provisional ban for use of recreational drug

After over a month of absence from the IPL 2025, Rabada has revealed the reason for returning in the middle of the season. In a statement through South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), the pacer stated that he is currently serving a provisional ban for using a recreational drug. He also apologized for the actions to the people who had faith in him, while promising himself that he won’t take the privilege of playing cricket for granted.

"As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug.” Rababad said in his statement.

"I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations.

"I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing,” he added.

As per the report by ESPN Cricinfo, Kagiso Rabada’s breach of using a banned substance took place at the SA20 this year, where he was playing for MI Cape Town, who won the maiden title of the tournament. He was the highest wicket-taker for MI Cape Town, scalping 12 wickets at an average of 15.33 and an economy rate of 6.53 in 9 matches.

After SA20, Kagiso Rabada played for South Africa in the Champions Trophy 2025, where he picked six wickets at an average of 24.66 and an economy rate of 5.80. South Africa was knocked out of the tournament after losing to New Zealand in the semifinal.

Rabada thanked CSA and GT for their support

Further his statement, Kagiso Rabada expressed his gratitude to Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Gujarat Titans for their support. He even thanked SACA and the legal team for their guidance and counsel. He vowed to continue working hard and devout to his bowling craft.

"I couldn't have gone through this alone. I'd like to thank my agent, CSA, and Gujarat Titans for their support. I'd also like to thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly I'd like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love.” Rabada adde.

"Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft." he concluded.

The duration of the suspension was not mentioned, but South African Agency for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) is expected to release in a week to explain the situation. Given the current situation, it is not sure whether Rabada would rejoin the Gujarat Titans squad in the remaining matches of the ongoing IPL season.