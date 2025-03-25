user
IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma dedicates POTM award to mentor 'Shikhar paaji' after DC's thrilling win over LSG

Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma dedicated his Player of the Match award to Shikhar Dhawan after his unbeaten 66 powered DC to a thrilling one-wicket win over LSG in IPL 2025.

Mar 25, 2025

In a heartfelt moment, Delhi Capitals match-winner Ashutosh Sharma dedicated his Player of the Match award to "Shikhar paaji" after his blitz inspired his side to a narrow one-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

DC found a new hero in the uncapped Ashutosh, who produced a chase masterclass to take his side past the finishing line against a sturdy LSG. The Capitals were tottering at 65/5 and appeared to be down and out in pursuit of a 210-run target.

Ashutosh, who truly defined the meaning of impact substitute, took the brunt on his shoulders, rekindled DC's drowned spirits, and gave fans a newly framed dream of success. He played the decisive role in a game where the pendulum swung in favour of both sides.

The 26-year-old was introduced as an impact sub for Mukesh Kumar, put on a show for cricket lovers across the globe, staying till the end, dispatching the ball for the winning six, and returning with a match-winning unbeaten 66(31).

For Ashutosh, "belief" in himself was the key to keeping him going until the end, even when all signs pointed to the possibility that his efforts would fail.

"I learned from the last year because there were a few games where I couldn't finish the game, so I have been focusing on finishing games, even in domestic cricket. I have a lot of belief in myself that if I play till the last over and the last ball, anything can happen," he said after winning the Player of the Match award.

"You just have to stay calm, believe, and think about what shots you can play that you have practised, so that's what I did today," he added.

Also read: IPL 2025: LSG's Pant shrugs off missed match-winning stumping chance vs DC, says 'these things happen'

Ashutosh's valiance wasn't the sole pillar behind DC's success. There were valuable partnerships and small yet influential contributions across the batting unit. One such impact was made by 20-year-old debutant Vipraj Nigam.

The young leg-break spinner unleashed boundary mayhem in Vizag, especially when Ashutosh was still shifting through gears. His swift 39 from 15 deliveries put Ashutosh in a position to have a better shot at finishing the game.

"Firstly, I want to say Vipraj played very well. It was a good innings. I told him that if he is being able to connect, he should keep hitting. I just stayed calm and didn't put too much pressure on myself," he said.

Before reuniting with his team, Ashutosh gave a special mention to his mentor Shikhar paaji, potentially referring to former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who he had spent time with at Punjab Kings in the last edition of the cash-rich league.

"I just want to dedicate this man-of-the-match award to my mentor Shikhar paaji," Ashutosh concluded.

