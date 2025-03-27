IPL 2025: Can SRH breach 300-run mark this season? Bowling coach James Franklin says 'why not'

Read Full Article

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home on Thursday, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach James Franklin said that the cricket fans can get a chance to witness a 300 run-mark in the upcoming games of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

Last year's finalists, SRH almost touched the 300-run mark in the previous encounter when they locked horns with the Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The searing display with the bat mesmerised the spectators as they scripted the story of a 250-plus run total yet again. With a swashbuckling performance on a show, SRH powered its way to 286/6 against the Rajasthan Royals.

This was the fourth instance of SRH breezing past the 250-plus total in T20s, the highest by any side in the format. Before their outing on Sunday, SRH was tied with Surrey for the most 250-plus totals in T20s.

Franklin's take on high-scoring matches in IPL 2025

Speaking ahead of the match, Franklin said that this time around, teams have touched the 230-240 run-mark and have been touched in this season, so there are chances that we can witness a 300-run match as well in the upcoming days.

"I'd never say never. I think we ran it pretty close the other day ourselves, and I think we've seen already in a couple of other games that, you know, 230, 240s being achieved. So, yeah, why not?" James Franklin said in a pre-match press conference.

SRH vs LSG: A high-scoring thriller on the cards?

The Pat Cummins-led side will lock horns with Rishabh Pant's LSG side in the seventh encounter of the ongoing IPL 2025 season, which will be played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni.

