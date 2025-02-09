IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli’s poor form continues as he dismissed cheaply in Cuttack; Netizens react

Virat Kohli's stay at the crease ended by England spinner Adil Rashid in the second ODI in Odisha's Cuttack. 

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 9, 2025, 8:26 PM IST

Team India’s talismanic batter Virat Kohli’s poor run of form has continued as he was dismissed cheaply in the second ODI of the three-match series against England at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. 

Virat Kohli walked out to bat after opener Shubman Gill’s 60–run dismissal at 136/1 and joined India skipper Rohit Sharma at the crease to carry on the hosts’ 305-run chase. Many were expecting Kohli to unleash his firepower as the ODI format has been his stronghold over the last decade and a half. However, much to the disappointment of the fans and spectators at the Barabati Stadium, Kohli’s stay at the crease didn’t last long. 

On the fifth of the 18th over, Kohli hit a four with his cover drive off Gus Atkinson’s delivery to get off the mark. However, the former India captain’s stay at the crease ended early by Adil Rashid. On the third ball of the 20th over, Virat Kohli attempted to block the ball off Rashid’s spin bowling, but it turned away nicely that the sound of getting edged was caught by the stump mic as well as wicketkeeper Phil Salt. 

Since the umpire didn’t raise the finger to single it as out, England skipper Jos Buttler, after the discussion with the players, decided to go for DRS to review caught behind.  In the Ultraedge, it showed that ball had faintly nicked Virat Kohli’s outside edge and thus, the TV umpire overturned the on-field umpire’s decision in the favour of England. After being given out, Virat Kohli walked back to the disappointment and the spectators at the Barabati Stadium turned completely silent. 

As soon as Virat Kohli’s dismissal, many fans took to X handle (formerly Twitter) and questioned the Indian batter for his poor run of form. Amid the criticism for his poor form, many fans backed him to return to form. 

Virat Kohli’s dismissal reaction from netizens

