IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Debutant Harshit Rana smashed for 26 runs by Phil Salt in an over (WATCH)

The England opener Phil Salt pulled out all the shots in his arsenal to smash India debutant Harshit Rana for 26 runs in a single over in the first ODI in Nagpur.

Team India Harshit Rana faced an onslaught of England opener Phil Salt in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Vidarba Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 2.

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first against India. England’s openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett gave the visitors a good start to their innings as they posted a total 26/0 in five overs. However, Salt’s assault on the ODI debutant Harshit Rana helped England increase their score from 26/0 to 52/0 at the end of six overs. The England opener pulled out all the shots in his arsenal to smash Rana for 26 runs in a single over.

On the first ball of the over, Phil Salt smashed a six off Harshit Rana’s delivery before going for a four on the second ball. On the third, Salt again hit the Indian pacer for a six. On the fourth ball, the England bowler went for a four before Harshit Rana bowled a dot in the following delivery. Phil Salt wrapped up the sixth over by going for his third six and thus, completing his 26-run onslaught against Harshit Rana in a single over. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Talking about England’s innings, Phil Salt and Ben Duckett were looking to form a good partnership after the former unleashed his firepower in the sixth over until India managed to get first breakthrough by Salt for 43 at 75/1. Harshit Rana has managed to redeem himself by dismissing Ben Duckett and Harry Brook for 32 and 0, respectively, and England were reduced to 77/3 in 10 overs. Rana conceded just two runs in the 10th over of England’s batting.

After Brook’s dismissal, Joe Root was joined by Jos Buttler to carry on England’s innings and the visitors are nearing the 100-run mark.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the first ODI against England due to knee soreness and Yashasvi Jaiswal made his ODI debut alongside Harshit Rana in the series opener in Nagpur.

The ongoing ODI series is crucial for India in their preparations for the Men in Blue ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. After the conclusion of the first ODI, India and England will travel to Cuttack to play the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday, February 8. The third and final match of the ongoing series will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 12.

Latest Videos