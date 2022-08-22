FTX Crypto Cup 2022: R Praggnanandhaa defeats Magnus Carlsen again but misses out on top prize

R Praggnanandhaa was participating in the 2022 FTX Crypto Cup. In the final round, he convincingly defeated world number one Magnus Carlsen. However, he missed out on the top prize, finishing second overall.

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa produced a superb performance. He won three straight games, including two in the blitz tie-breaks, as he outwitted reigning world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway 4-2 in the final round of the FTX Crypto Cup 2022 in Miami on Monday. However, despite his thrilling win over Carlsen, the 17-year-old could finish second in the final standings, thus missing out on the top prize. The Norwegian won the top award based on a higher score, finishing with 16 points to the Indian prodigy's count of 15.

"I've been playing all day badly, but now, I'm getting the results I deserve. It's never good to lose, but this is as good a time as any!" Carlsen quoted after the match. Another highly-rated teen and a prodigy, Alireza Firouzja, also finished on 15 points but settled for the third spot, losing his clash against Praggnanandhaa earlier.

The opening couple of games of the Carlsen-Praggnanandhaa match were drawn before the Norwegian clinched the third. In a surprise turn of events, the Indian won the fourth game, pushed the match into the tie-breaks, and startled the Norwegian by winning both games. Praggnanandhaa has been in majestic form this year and had formerly beaten the world champion on two occasions in online events.

Praggnanandhaa also played a paramount role in India 'B' team, recently claiming the bronze medal during the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. "I think it could have done better the last few days, but overall, second is good," Praggnanandhaa added. He commenced his campaign with a win over world No.4 Firouzja before scoring wins over Anish Giri and Levon Aronian.

"Fantastic finish towards the end! @rpragchess won in blitz tie-break against Magnus #FTXCryptoCup! Great defensive skills at crucial junctures, some good opening preparations, some bad decisions, overall very satisfying," his coach RB Ramesh stated in a tweet. In other final round matches, Firouzja defeated Aronian 2.5-1.5, Quang Liem Le bested Hans Niemann, while Jan-Krzystof of Poland buffeted Anish Giri 2.5-0.5.

Final placings: 1. Magnus Carlsen - 16, 2. R Praggnanandhaa - 15, 3. Alireza Firouzja - 15, 4. Liem Le - 12, 5. Jan-Krzystof Duda - 11, 6. Levon Aronian - 8, 7. Anish Giri - 7, 8. Hans Niemann - 0.

