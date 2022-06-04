French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek sails past Coco Gauff to win her 2nd Roland Garros title; netizens celebrate

Iga Swiatek defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets to win the 2022 French Open. It happened to be her second title at the Roland Garros in three years, while netizens acclaimed her victory.

During the French Open 2022 women’s singles final, it was a relatively one-sided encounter between world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland and Coco Gauff of the United States of America (USA). Played at the Roland Garros (RG) in Paris on Saturday, the Polish walked away with a straightforward win in straight sets 6-1, 6-3. As a result, it was her second title at this event in three years, while it also happened to be her 35th successive match win, thus tying with Venus Williams in the best winning run of the century. Swiatek took an hour and eight minutes to get the job done to match Venus’s feat from 2000.

Among the other records Swiatek scripted:

She is the tenth woman to win multiple titles at the RG in the Open Era.

At 21 years of age, she is the fourth-youngest to emerge victorious in Paris after Monica Seles, Stefanie Graf, and Chris Evert, who were younger than her.

She is also the youngest woman to win multiple Grand Slams since Maria Sharapova during the US Open in 2006 at 19.

It is her sixth title this year, which she has all won consecutively and the first to do so since Justin Henin in 2007 and 2008.

Following her triumph, Swiatek said during the trophy presentation ceremony, “First, I want to congratulate you [Gauff] because you are doing an amazing job. You are progressing all the time. You will find it, and you will be there. I am pretty sure of that. I want to thank my team, you guys. I mean, without you, I wouldn’t be here, I’m sure of that. I’m glad every piece has come together, and we can do this. We deserve to be here. Thanks for your full support all the time, no matter what.”

Swiatek ended with a special message for Russia-invaded Ukraine, saying, “I also wanted to say something to Ukraine - Stay strong, because the war is still there. Since it started, I am hoping that the situation will be better when I do the next [tournament], but I will still have hope. Thank you guys, and see you next year.”