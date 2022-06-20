'Real Madrid or nothing': Rudiger reveals why he moved to Bernabeu; picks his club idols

Antonio Rudiger said it was "Real Madrid or nothing" when he decided to leave Chelsea for a new challenge this summer.

On Monday, club president Florentino Perez presented Antonio Rudiger at Real Madrid's training ground. The German defender signed a four-year contract at Bernabeu and posed with the new No. 22 shirt.

The former Chelsea star revealed that it was "Real Madrid or nothing" when he decided to leave the Premier League club for a new challenge this summer, despite interest from Barcelona.

"Yes, there was interest from Barcelona," Rudiger said in a news conference on Monday. "But I told my brother it was Real or nothing."

The 29-year-old confirmed that initial talks with Los Blancos took place early last season before the club's interest was reignited when he impressed in their Champions League quarter-final with Chelsea.

"The first time there was contact, it wasn't really myself, it was my agent," Rudiger said. "That was in September last year. The second time I spoke directly with Mr Carlo Ancelotti was in April. That was the most important moment. That was when I made my choice."

After playing for Stuttgart and AS Roma, Rudiger spent five seasons at Chelsea and became of the most highly-rated defenders in Europe, which included a Champions League win in 2021.

The Germany international added that Real Madrid's impressive run in the Champions League last season -- when they eliminated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea and Manchester City with comebacks before beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final -- had helped him make his decision.

"What Madrid did last year in the Champions League, I don't know how to describe it. It was incredible... When you come to a big, massive club, it's important, but I try to enjoy the pressure. I see myself as lucky to be here," he added.

The defender picked Ronaldo Nazario and Zinedine Zidane as his two favourite Real Madrid players growing up and identified their former centre-back Pepe as a defensive role model.

"There are a lot of top, top centre backs, but if I had to choose one it would be Pepe. He has characteristics I really like. Off the pitch, he's a really good person. On the pitch, he's a monster. I like that," he added.