Xabi Alonso has officially taken the reins as Real Madrid's new coach, expressing his ambition to make the team an "unstoppable force." The 43-year-old Spanish tactician, who has signed a three-year contract until June 30, 2028, was presented at the club's Valdebebas training ground on Monday.

Alonso, who played for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2014, winning six trophies, paid tribute to his predecessor Carlo Ancelotti, acknowledging the significant influence he had on his coaching career. "Without his teaching, what I learned from him, I probably wouldn't be here," Alonso said.

The new coach, who began his coaching career at Real Madrid's academy, expressed his excitement about working with the team, stating, "We have a great team, fantastic players, and a team that can have a great future." Alonso's primary objective is to bring joy and emotion to the fans, making them proud of the team.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez welcomed Alonso back to the club, and spoke about his remarkable coaching journey, which includes leading Bayer Leverkusen to the 2024 Bundesliga title. Pérez expressed confidence in Alonso's ability to lead the team to success, saying, "We all knew what your destiny would be, when you first sat on a bench in 2018, to coach the under 14s".

According to experts who have watched his coaching style over the years, Madridistas can expect the following changes from Alonso.

Change in coaching style

Alonso's coaching style is expected to bring a refreshing change to Real Madrid. According to Bundesliga expert David Vidal, Alonso's tactical approach is modern, structured, and highly recognizable. He is known for his preference for a three-man centre-back system, which is a unique approach for Real Madrid. Vidal believes that this system could work at Real Madrid, especially if it brings results. He could also stick to a 4-4-2 system with Vinícius Jr and Kylian Mbappé up front. Alonso can also be seen using a three-man defence as a flexible approach. It is not the traditional 5-3-2 system typically used to sit back and absorb pressure.

Shaping the future

Alonso's experience playing under top coaches like Benítez, Mourinho, Ancelotti, Guardiola, and Del Bosque has also shaped his coaching style. He has incorporated elements from each of these coaches, making his style distinct and effective.

Challenges ahead

As Real Madrid's new coach, Alonso will face several challenges, including making tough decisions on players like David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Fran García, and Rodrygo. However, with his natural authority and deep understanding of the club's values and ambitions, Alonso is well-equipped to lead Real Madrid to success.

A bright future

Alonso's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Real Madrid. With his unique coaching style, natural authority, and deep understanding of the club's values, Alonso is well-positioned to lead Real Madrid to success. The club's fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the new season, hoping that Alonso's leadership will bring them the success they crave.

Alonso's first challenge as Real Madrid's coach will be leading the team at the Club World Cup in the United States next month, where they will face Al Hilal in Miami, Florida on June 18.