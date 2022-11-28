Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022, KOR vs GHA: Analysing the top 5 moments as Ghana edges past South Korea 3-2

    Qatar World Cup 2022: South Korea and Ghana were involved in an exciting contest of football on Monday, as the latter squeezed past with a 3-2 victory, staying alive in the pre-quarters race. Here are the top match moments.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, KOR vs GHA: Analysing the top 5 moments as Ghana edges past South Korea 3-2-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 8:48 PM IST

    Upsets and shocks continued to flow into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On Monday, South Korea and Ghana fought off in a gripping encounter at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. The latter narrowed past with a 3-2 triumph, thus staying in contention for the pre-quarters. For the Black Stars, Mohammed Salisu (24) and Mohammed Kudus (34 and 68) scored, while for the Taegeuk Warriors, Gue-Sung Cho (58 and 61) led the fightback before the former sailed past. On the same note, we analyse the top five moments from this engaging match.

    Mohammed Salisu is a reliable man
    Salisu gave the opening lead to Ghana brilliantly in a solo effort. It supposedly gave Ghana the confidence in this do-or-die encounter to perform to the fullest, which it eventually did. At the same time, the Southampton defender is exceptionally reliable for the Black Stars.

    Mohammed Kudus: Ghana's man to the rescue
    As the confidence came within the Black Stars, Kudus elevated it by doubling the lead. Also, as Korea bounced back, he restored the charge to keep the belief afloat within his side, as the Ajax midfielder is the man to the rescue.

    Gue-Sung Cho leading the Korean charge
    While Korea looked great with its attack, it could not finish until Cho scored its two goals, allowing the side to level things briefly. Although the Taegeuk Warriors' joy was short-lived, he led the charge of Korean fightback, which ultimately fell short of the relentless Black Stars.

    No shortage of attacking football
    Fans from both sides were delighted with how both played attacking football. Although Korea was considerably better, coming up with more than 20 attacking efforts, the Ghanans led in terms of converting the chances. Nonetheless, football won in the end.

    Red card for Paulo Bento
    Korea was possibly deprived of a scoring opportunity in the closing stages as the referee Anthony Taylor blew the full-time whistle right when the side had won a corner kick. As an infuriated Bento argued with the English referee, he was given marching orders that he would be missing from the sideline for the Taegeuk Warriors' next contest against Portugal on Friday.

