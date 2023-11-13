Who is Ibrahim Diarra, the 16-year-old sensation that Barcelona are set to sign?

In its ongoing commitment to nurturing young talent, Barcelona is on the verge of securing the promising 16-year-old wonderkid, Ibrahim Diarra.

FC Barcelona is continuing its strategic focus on bolstering the youth team, with an eye on the future, evident in recent transfer windows. Notable additions such as Noah Darvich, Mikayil Faye, and Mamadou Mbacke Fall were recruited last summer, contributing to the strengthening of the youth and reserve squads, with some already making strides towards first-team inclusion.

This commitment to youth development remains steadfast, a logical approach considering the club's financial circumstances. The emphasis is on signing and nurturing top talents within the Barcelona ranks. The latest prospect in line with this strategy is the 16-year-old sensation, Ibrahim Diarra, according to reports by Albert Roge of Jijantes FC.

Diarra, a versatile winger and interior midfielder, currently plies his trade with the Africa Foot academy in Mali. Having trained with Barcelona's Juvenil A squad on several occasions, Diarra has evidently left a positive impression, leading to the club's decision to secure his services.

The prospective transfer is well underway, but due to FIFA regulations, Diarra is slated to officially join Barcelona towards the end of 2024, coinciding with his 18th birthday. In the meantime, the talented teenager is actively participating in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia, captaining the Malian national team.

Despite his youth, Diarra has already made a mark in the competition, tallying an assist in two appearances. His encounter against Spain Under-17 showcased his skills against potential future teammates like Marc Guiu, Hector Fort, and Juan Hernandez.

This isn't Diarra's first international stint, having previously represented Mali in the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, where he featured in five matches and provided three assists. As FC Barcelona continues to invest in promising talents like Ibrahim Diarra, the anticipation builds for the young prodigy's eventual integration into the club's esteemed ranks.

Also Read: Emotional Liberation: Luis Diaz's father speaks out after abduction by Colombian guerrillas