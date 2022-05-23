'Well done RSPCA': Twitter explodes after West Ham's Zouma charged for abusing cat in video

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been charged with three offences under the Animal Welfare Act after harming his cat in a video that went viral earlier this year.

The 27-year old will be in the dock at Thames Magistrates' Court tomorrow over the Snapchat video where he appeared to boot the feline across his kitchen.

The France international is accused of two counts of causing "unnecessary suffering" to the cat by kicking it in the abdomen and slapping it in the head. Zouma is also charged with failing to protect the cat from "pain suffering, injury or disease".

Zouma's brother Yoan, who plays for Dagenham and Redbridge, too has been charged with two alleged offences following an RSPCA investigation. The 23-year-old filmed his brother's cat abuse, which had sparked massive public outrage.

Yoan is accused of two counts of "aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring" his brother Kurt to commit the offence of causing unnecessary suffering to the cat.

After the video appeared in February, the RSPCA removed two cats from Kurt's home and began liaising with Essex Police about the incident. The RSPCA continues to care for the two cats.

The West Ham defender was fined a reported 250,000 pounds and was dropped by several sponsors but continued to play for the Hammers. His brother has not played for Dagenham and Redbridge since January 29.

Several animal rights activists and those enraged by the video took to Twitter to applaud the RSPCA for their work in ensuring the West Ham star was charged for abusing his cat. Some even stated 'cat lives matter' as reactions poured in on the micro-blogging site.

