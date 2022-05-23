Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Well done RSPCA': Twitter explodes after West Ham's Zouma charged for abusing cat in video

    West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been charged with three offences under the Animal Welfare Act after harming his cat in a video that went viral earlier this year.

    football 'Well done RSPCA' Twitter explodes after West Ham Kurt Zouma charged for abusing cat in video snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published May 23, 2022, 5:32 PM IST

    West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been charged with three offences under the Animal Welfare Act for kicking and slapping his cat in a viral video earlier this year.

    The 27-year old will be in the dock at Thames Magistrates'  Court tomorrow over the Snapchat video where he appeared to boot the feline across his kitchen.

    The France international is accused of two counts of causing "unnecessary suffering" to the cat by kicking it in the abdomen and slapping it in the head. Zouma is also charged with failing to protect the cat from "pain suffering, injury or disease".

    Zouma's brother Yoan, who plays for Dagenham and Redbridge, too has been charged with two alleged offences following an RSPCA investigation. The 23-year-old filmed his brother's cat abuse, which had sparked massive public outrage.

    Yoan is accused of two counts of "aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring" his brother Kurt to commit the offence of causing unnecessary suffering to the cat.

    Also read: After Kurt Zouma, PETA accuses German legend Thomas Muller of animal cruelty

    After the video appeared in February, the RSPCA removed two cats from Kurt's home and began liaising with Essex Police about the incident. The RSPCA continues to care for the two cats.

    The West Ham defender was fined a reported 250,000 pounds and was dropped by several sponsors but continued to play for the Hammers. His brother has not played for Dagenham and Redbridge since January 29.

    Several animal rights activists and those enraged by the video took to Twitter to applaud the RSPCA for their work in ensuring the West Ham star was charged for abusing his cat. Some even stated 'cat lives matter' as reactions poured in on the micro-blogging site.

    Here's a look at some of the responses:

    Last Updated May 23, 2022, 5:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I hope to make you proud - Erik ten Hag's first message to Manchester United-ayh

    'I hope to make you proud' - Erik ten Hag's first message to Manchester United

    Manuel Neuer extends his stay at Bayern Munich with new contract until 2024-ayh

    Manuel Neuer extends his stay at Bayern Munich with new contract until 2024

    EPL 2021-22, English Premier League: 2 fans charged by GMP Greater Manchester Police for pitch invasion during Man City title win at Etihad Stadium-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: 2 fans charged by GMP for pitch invasion during Man City's title win at Etihad

    IND vs SA, India vs South Africa 2022: Dinesh Karthik terms most special comeback after T20I Twenty20 International recall-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022: Dinesh Karthik terms 'most special comeback' after T20I recall

    NBA 2022 Western Conference Finals: Andrew Wiggins powers Golden State Warriors to 3-0 lead over Dallas Mavericks-ayh

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Andrew Wiggins powers Warriors to 3-0 lead over Mavericks

    Recent Stories

    Man falls while climbing Srinivasa Sagara Dam wall in Karnataka; watch video - gps

    Man falls while climbing Srinivasa Sagara Dam wall in Karnataka; watch video

    I hope to make you proud - Erik ten Hag's first message to Manchester United-ayh

    'I hope to make you proud' - Erik ten Hag's first message to Manchester United

    Restaurants cannot force customers pay service charge: Govt

    Restaurants cannot force customers to pay service charge: Govt

    Filmmaker Navjyot Bandiwadekar talks about regional cinemas and their impact drb

    Filmmaker Navjyot Bandiwadekar talks about regional cinemas and their impact

    football Lionel Messi pens emotional farewell message for PSG and Argentina teammate Angel Di Maria snt

    Messi pens emotional farewell message for PSG and Argentina teammate Di Maria

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon