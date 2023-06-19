Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    USA retains CONCACAF Nations League title with convincing win over Canada

    USA secured a victory over Canada, winning the CONCACAF Nations League title with a 2-0 scoreline.

    football USA retains CONCACAF Nations League title with convincing win over Canada osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    USA successfully defended their CONCACAF Nations League title with a resounding 2-0 victory over Canada. The match showcased the contrasting performances of the two teams, with the United States displaying confidence and dominance throughout the 90 minutes.

    Gio Reyna was exceptional, contributing to both goals and setting a new record for American players in a final. Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun also made history by scoring their first international goals in a final. Despite having more possession, Canada struggled to match the USA's composure and desire to win and were outplayed by their neighbours.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi declares: "I have achieved everything in Football, there's nothing left"

    Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David failed to make a significant impact, while their defence faced questions. Although Canada increased their pressure in the second half, the USA remained composed and successfully repelled every threat.

    Despise missing several key players due to suspension, the United States side still exhibited a hunger for more goals. In the end, it was the efficient and determined first-half performance that allowed the Americans to retain their title and highlight the importance of winning crucial matches.

    Canada, on the other hand, have had a torrid time in the last two decades and continues to endure a trophy drought of 23 years.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Javed Miandad doesn't want Pakistan to tour India; says Men in Blue should come first osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Javed Miandad doesn't want Pakistan to tour India; says Men in Blue should come first

    football Peter Drury is back Fans elated after commentator gears up to replace Martin Tyler for Premier League 2023-24 snt

    Peter Drury is back! Fans elated after commentator gears up to replace Martin Tyler for Premier League 2023-24

    Formula 1 Max Verstappen matches Ayrton Senna's record with commanding win at Canadian Grand Prix osf

    Max Verstappen matches Ayrton Senna's record with commanding win at Canadian Grand Prix

    ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: Rain abruptly halts Australia's charge on an action-packed Day 3 osf

    ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: Rain abruptly halts Australia's charge on an action-packed Day 3

    ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: James Anderson reaches historic milestone with 1100th first-class wicket in Ashes 2023 osf

    ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: James Anderson reaches historic milestone with 1100th first-class wicket in Ashes 2023

    Recent Stories

    'DySP intimidated to name KPCC chief K Sudhakaran's name in fraud case,' says fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal in court anr

    'DySP intimidated to name KPCC chief's name in fraud case,' says fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal in court

    Want to be more productive at work? 7 tips MSW

    Want to be more productive at work? 7 tips

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to soon add Meta Quest compatibility for Android beta users gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to soon add Meta Quest compatibility for Android beta users

    ODI World Cup 2023: Javed Miandad doesn't want Pakistan to tour India; says Men in Blue should come first osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Javed Miandad doesn't want Pakistan to tour India; says Men in Blue should come first

    football Peter Drury is back Fans elated after commentator gears up to replace Martin Tyler for Premier League 2023-24 snt

    Peter Drury is back! Fans elated after commentator gears up to replace Martin Tyler for Premier League 2023-24

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon