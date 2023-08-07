Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo in iconic 'Siuuu' celebration at Al-Nassr

    The Saudi Pro League witnessed a moment of pure football magic as Sadio Mane, the new Al-Nassr sensation, teamed up with Cristiano Ronaldo for the iconic 'Siuuu' celebration during a gripping Arab Club Champions Cup quarterfinal match against Raja Casablanca. 

    The famous 'Siuuu' celebration, popularised by Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, took on a new dimension when his Al-Nassr teammate Sadio Mane joined in. Mane, formerly of Liverpool and Bayern Munich, is now making his mark in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, and he didn't waste any time embracing the team spirit. During a highly-anticipated Arab Club Champions Cup quarterfinal match against Raja Casablanca of Morocco, Ronaldo netted the opening goal for Al-Nassr. In a heartwarming moment captured on video and shared across social media, Mane replicated Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration, delighting fans worldwide.

    This collaboration between two football icons added to the excitement surrounding Al-Nassr and further cemented Ronaldo's legendary status in the eyes of the fans.

    Beyond the on-field action, Saudi Arabia is actively investing in sports to elevate its status as a premier sports and entertainment destination. The Saudi sovereign wealth fund recently unveiled SRJ Sports Investments, a new sports investment company with the aim of attracting major global events to the kingdom. This strategic move aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 reform agenda, championed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to rebrand the country as a global business and tourism hub.

    With a strong focus on sports and entertainment, Saudi Arabia is working diligently to draw top football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and create a thriving sports ecosystem that engages fans worldwide. As the country continues its transformation, the football world eagerly watches the rise of Al-Nassr, where iconic moments like the 'Siuuu' celebration demonstrate the power of sports to unite players and fans alike.

