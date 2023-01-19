Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo vs Messi LIVE: Here's where fans can watch the Riyadh All-Star XI vs PSG friendly clash

    Football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face other in Riyadh on Thursday when a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the King Fahd Stadium.

    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 7:22 PM IST

    The stage is set for one of the most mouth-watering rivalries in football history - Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi. The two legends of the sport, who last faced each other during a Champions League clash between Juventus and Barcelona in December 2020, will take the field on Thursday when a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars (Riyadh XI) take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a friendly exhibition.

    Due to a suspension from his time at Manchester United, Ronaldo was forced to miss his first two domestic matches for his new club. However, Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia has confirmed that the Portuguese talisman will play against PSG at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

    Also read: Ronaldo vs Messi: Meet Mushref al-Ghamdi, the Saudi mogul who paid Rs 21 crore for special ticket

    The game begins at 10:30 IST and will mark the Portuguese talisman's first appearance in Saudi Arabia. On January 22 versus Ettifaq, the 37-year-old striker will make his Saudi Pro League debut.

    For club and country, Messi and Ronaldo have faced off 36 times. On April 23, 2008, 20-year-old Messi was paired up against 23-year-old Ronaldo for the first time when Barcelona and Manchester United played a goalless draw in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. 

    Also read: Ronaldo vs Messi blockbuster in Saudi Arabia: Revisiting 6 most memorable clashes

    The most recent instance occurred when Juventus defeated Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League group stage, with Ronaldo scoring twice from the penalty spot. Messi leads the head-to-head record with 16 victories in competitive games to Ronaldo's 11. Nine of the matchups between the two have ended in draws. Messi has scored 22 goals in their encounters, while CR7 has netted 21. The Argentinean superstar has also created 11 assists compared to just one from his rival.

    Who will emerge victorious in the Ronaldo vs Messi clash at the Riyadh Season Cup on Thursday?

    Watch the epic encounter LIVE in the video below:

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 7:22 PM IST
