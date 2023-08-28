Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Premier League 2023/24: Al-Ittihad is set to present an offer of £129 million for Mohamed Salah

    The football world is buzzing as Saudi Pro League team Al-Ittihad prepares a staggering £129 million offer for Liverpool's star player, Mohamed Salah

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 6:43 PM IST

    In spite of Liverpool's firm public stance, the possibility of Mohamed Salah departing before the approaching transfer deadline looms large. Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad has set its sights on the Egyptian international, and although Jurgen Klopp has vehemently asserted that the club's star player will not be allowed to leave this summer, an imminent offer exceeding £100 million might compel the Premier League giants to reassess their position.

    Al-Ittihad is meticulously preparing an offer amounting to a substantial £129 million (€150 million) for the 31-year-old winger. While it has been acknowledged that not all of the supplementary components of the offer can be easily met, Liverpool is guaranteed a significant £86 million (€100 million) for their prized number 11, who has a mere two years remaining on his contract. With this in mind, Al-Ittihad's proposition might present an enticing opportunity too difficult to disregard.

    Despite the impending closure of the Premier League transfer window on Friday, September 1, at 11 p.m. (UK time), the Saudi transfer window remains open until September 8. Klopp has already expressed his discomfort regarding the extended Saudi window, and if these recent reports are accurate, it's likely that the German won't find solace anytime soon.

    Throughout his six-year tenure at Anfield, Salah, who currently holds a valuation of £65 million (TM), has directly contributed to an impressive 268 goals in 308 appearances across all competitions. His impactful contributions have been instrumental in guiding Liverpool to clinch six major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League and the 2019-20 Premier League titles.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 6:43 PM IST
